"I was very nervous"- Havok on her first stint with IMPACT Wrestling [Exclusive]

Former Knockouts Champion Havok recently gave her perspective on how she felt upon arriving in a major promotion like IMPACT Wrestling for the first time.

Havok is a 17-year veteran of the professional wrestling business. She quickly rose through the ranks, spending the majority of her wrestling career in the Indies before becoming a prominent part of the Knockouts division today.

IMPACT Wrestling star Havok was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Ryan Boman, where she discussed numerous topics, most notably her experience on joining a national television show for the first time:

"So when I first got into IMPACT, I was a pretty well established wrestler on the Independent." Said Havok, "I worked for many different companies in different countries at that point, I was just like, okay I just kind of went into and I was really excited, I was very very nervous. And when I got there, I felt like it was somewhat different being at a TV company than on the Indies. There are many things that are different, I went from being established on the independent to coming into a TV company with all these amazing people, and feeling like do I know what I'm doing. It was definitely a challenge, and I would be lying if I said that I didn't lose confidence when I got there because I definitely started to question why you deserve to be there to begin with," said Havok.

For a woman like Havok, who spent half of her wrestling career in the Indies, it is understandable that it was hard for her to adapt to the environment of a major company like IMPACT Wrestling.

Havok reveals her bond with fellow IMPACT Wrestling star Rosemary

Tell us she’s not having fun dabbling back with the Olde Ways.. We’ll call you a liar to your wretched little face..



Come home, @FearHavok.. Be free from these restraints.. #Decay #NoMoreHumans #WantTakeHave pic.twitter.com/CJopVhp3a4 — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) June 29, 2021

Havok also discussed her bond with Rosemary, with whom she has fought numerous battles in the past. She stated that they both know each other quite well and hold a similar perspective for the Knockouts division:

"so, Rosemary and I have had lots and lots of work. We have fought each other, like, just over the past. Ever since I moved back to IMPACT Wrestling, even before that, she is someone who I know very well and vice versa. I think that she and I have come to an understanding that there's a potential here," said Havok.

IMPACT Wrestling stars Havok and Rosemary have their eyes set on the Knockouts Tag Team titles and will probably get the opportunity to face Fire N' Flava at the Slammiversary event, which takes place on July 17th.

You can check out her full interview here:

What do you think about Havok's professional wrestling journey so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Daniel Wood