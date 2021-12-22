"It is the humble brag" - 5 time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James reveals her opinion to being labeled a 'living legend'

In an interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Mickie James discussed a host of topics, including what it was like for her to be considered as a 'living legend' of the industry.

Mickie James started by stating that it was quite weird for her to be described as a 'living legend' in real life, as she thinks that the term mostly works when someone uses it in a promo.

The 5-time WWE Women’s Champion went on to describe the incredible experiences she has had over the past year and further went on to promote IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion believes the term 'Hard To Kill' is very much appropriate to define her and her arch-rival Deonna Purrazzo, in regards to everything that has transpired leading up to the show.

“It’s so weird to hear that word. Well it’s funny to say it when you’re saying it in promos or whatever, but I’m like, it’s like, what it is the humble brag, humble flex. Honestly, it’s been incredible, this whole last year or so has been a real world went, and a lot of stuff has transpired and happened. As I’m sitting here right now I’m worried in Dallas they were promoting the pay-per-view coming up next month, Hard to Kill, which is very, I think is on point for Deonna and I with everything that has kind of happened leading up to and going into Hard to Kill. It’s been pretty amazing,” said James. (H/T- Tru Heel Heat Wrestling)

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING

vs

LIVE at

TICKETS: The next chapter in perhaps the most intense rivalry in Knockouts history will be written at #HardToKill and it will now be a Texas Deathmatch! @MickieJames vs @DeonnaPurrazzo for the #Knockouts ChampionshipLIVE at @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!TICKETS: bit.ly/HTKTickets The next chapter in perhaps the most intense rivalry in Knockouts history will be written at #HardToKill and it will now be a Texas Deathmatch!@MickieJames vs @DeonnaPurrazzo for the #Knockouts ChampionshipLIVE at @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!TICKETS: bit.ly/HTKTickets https://t.co/jHG5P4QffU

Check out Mickie James's video below:

One of Mickie James' primary goals is to promote women's wrestling all across the industry

Mickie James described the past year as quite happening for herself and also pointed out that she had her hands on the IMPACT Knockouts Championship once again.

According to the WWE veteran, her IMPACT Knockouts Title win was quite unexpected as she was focusing and putting her energy on other things, including NWA EmPowerrr. James mentioned that one of her primary goals in the industry was to make sure that she found a way for every woman to succeed.

“I think there’s a lot that has happened, including me winning this [IMPACT Knockouts Championship] again. I would not have expected, because obviously when I came out and I was putting all my energy and focus into I wanna know and I wanna do EmPowerrr and I wanna find a way to make it work and find a way for every women to shine, every company to shine. That was my one focus, so I wasn’t even worried about. I could have went out of the scene and wrestled and went somewhere and did all that immediately, but I felt like I did all that last time and I didn’t want to replay it,” said James. (H/T- Tru Heel Heat Wrestling)

Mickie James concluded by stating that she could've chosen to wrestle somewhere else but to her, it almost felt like she had previously done that already and didn't want to replay anything.

Mickie James will be defending her Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Hard To Kill next.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Mickie James' comments? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman