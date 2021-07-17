IMPACT Slammiversary 2021: Matches, Card, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Last year, with Slammiversary, IMPACT delivered one of the best pay-per-views in recent history. With multiple surprise appearances from former WWE Superstars and huge changes in the company, it shook up the entire wrestling world.
This year, with IMPACT Slammiversary 2021, the company will be looking to replicate the success. With the "forbidden door" broken down between IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NJPW, anything can happen. There are multiple top matches scheduled for the event.
When is IMPACT Slammiversary 2021?
IMPACT Slammiversary will broadcast live on Saturday night, July 17. The show will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Much like WWE, it will be the first company event with fans in attendance since the beginning of 2021.
IMPACT Slammiversary Match Card
The match card for IMPACT Slammiversary is looking extremely impressive at this point. Take a look at the eight matches scheduled for the event.
- IMPACT World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs Sami Callihan in a No DQ Match
- Ultimate X Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs Petey Williams vs Trey Miguel vs Ace Austin vs Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju in an Ultimate X Match
- IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs Mystery Opponent
- Chris Sabin vs Moose
- IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz (c) vs Havok and Rosemary
- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs Fallah Bah and Mystery Partner vs The Good Brothers
- Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey
- Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood vs Matt Cardona and Mystery Partner
How to watch IMPACT Slammiversary 2021?
This year's episode of IMPACT Slammiversary will stream at 8 PM EST on July 17. The event will start at 1 AM in the UK. IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 will broadcast live on IMPACT Plus and Fite TV. The pay-per-view will have to be purchased to watch it on Fite.
Slammiversary 2021 can be watched live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. The show will start at 5:30 AM on July 18. The show is also available on Fite TV.