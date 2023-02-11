IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander names Kurt Angle, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey as dream retirement opponents (Exclusive)

He's in the prime of his career, but IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander got to discuss his ideal retirement match in an exclusive interview.

The Walking Weapon has carried his world championship in a record-setting reign of almost 300 days. His reign has been chock full of marquee match-ups, with industry veterans Bully Ray and Christian Cage falling prey to the champion thus far.

It's not just tenured names who have tried at the throne, with stand-out prodigy 'Speedball' Mike Bailey falling just twenty seconds shy of a time-limit draw in their title bout.

Bailey made that much of an impression on Josh Alexander, it would seem, as he named him alongside Kurt Angle as his dream retirement opponents during a Sportskeeda exclusive interview.

"You know man if Kurt Angle could go, if he didn't just have both knees replaced that would be the ultimate dream match for me. The ultimate bucket list check-off for me riding off to the sunset afterwards, win or lose, doesn't matter, that would be it. But if I can pass the torch to an up-and-coming wrestler, it's a tough argument not to say Mike Bailey." - Josh Alexander said. (12:36-13:10)

Kurt Angle retired in 2019 competing against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania. He had faced the likes of Chad Gable and Samoa Joe leading into the event, but his match with Corbin was a humble affair clocking just over six minutes of action.

Josh Alexander spoke on whether he has considered leaving IMPACT Wrestling

As well as the topic of retirement, Josh Alexander addressed whether he had considered leaving the brand he represents. He revealed that he had considered it during contract talks last year, but felt the promotion offered him the best chance to do what he loves for the time being.

"Yeah of course I have, like I had like a contract thing last year where, you know, I was not sure if I was gonna stay or go. For me, like I had unfinished business here in IMPACT Wrestling, I felt like being in IMPACT Wrestling was the best chance for me to, you know, raise my value and my stock in, you know, the wrestling industry altogether because I get opportunities to go out there and show what I can do everytime. I'm not sitting on the bench waiting for an opportunity." (14:15-14:40)

Alexander has been able to represent IMPACT in other promotions and will have the chance to do so once more this year when he headlines Multiverse United against NJPW star Kushida.

