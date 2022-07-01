5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022: Multiple new champions crowned, AJ Styles' cameo, Reverse Battle Royal

This year's Slammiversary marked the celebration of 20 years of IMPACT Wrestling. It featured a stacked card with multiple stipulation matches and all the titles were up for grabs. The main event saw Josh Alexander defend his IMPACT World Championship against the leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young.

The Knockouts World Championship was defended in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match while Ace Austin put his X-Division title up for grabs in an Ultimate X match.

Additionally, Moose and Sami Callihan brought the brutality in a Monster's Ball match while Team IMPACT Originals battled Honor No More in a 10-man encounter.

The show also saw a few legends of IMPACT Wrestling such as AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and Sting feature via satellite to celebrate IMPACT Wrestling's achievement. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary.

#5. Reverse Battle Royal & Digital Media Championship match on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

The pre-show featured Rich Swann defending his IMPACT Digital Media Championship against Brian Myers in the opening bout. The two had a back-and-forth encounter before Swann hit the 450 Splash to retain his title.

The second match saw 16 superstars compete in the Reverse Battle Royal. The competitors surrounded the ring and fought each other in a bid to enter the ring. Shark Boy, Johnny Swinger, Chase Stevens, Chris Bey, Bhupinder Gujjar, David Young, Shera, and Steve Maclin were the first eight competitors to do so.

They then competed under traditional battle royal rules to determine the final two, who would compete in a singles bout to win via pinfall or submission. Shark Boy and Johnny Swinger were the last two superstars remaining and the former picked up the win via pinfall.

#4. Ultimate X Match on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

The main show kicked off with the Ultimate X match where the reigning X Division Champion Ace Austin defended his title against Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Andrew Everett, Kenny King, and Alex Zayne.

The match saw fast-paced action and some incredible moves such as Austin's Fosbury Flop, Everett's Springboard Corkscrew, Bailey's Ultimo Weapon, and Miguel's Super Canadian Destroyer.

Towards the end of the match, Bailey, Everett, and Austin were on the ropes, nearing the title. Bailey took Everett out of the equation while Zayne tried to reach the center before Austin shot him down. Bailey then fought off Austin to grab hold of the title to win the bout.

#3. Both Tag Titles changed hands on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie teamed up to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. The challengers initially gained the upper hand before Rosemary was isolated for a while by the champions.

Towards the end, Valkyrie tossed Tenille Dashwood out of the ring and hit a knee strike to Madison Rayne. Rosemary capitalized on it, helping her team win the titles.

The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes in a fantastic bout to regain the IMPACT Tag Team Championship. After the match, IMPACT legends James Storm and Chris Harris headed out to the ring to share a few beers with both the teams.

#2. IMPACT Originals vs. Honor No More & Monster's Ball match

Sami Callihan sought revenge against Moose in a Monster's Ball match. The two were trapped in isolation for 24 hours before the bout. They brought in all sorts of weapons imaginable and Callihan ultimately triumphed after hitting a third Cactus Driver onto thumbtacks.

Honor No More and Team IMPACT Originals collided in a 10-man bout. There was suspense around who would be the final member of IMPACT Originals. Dixie Carter made her return to announce that Davey Richards was the final member of IMPACT Originals.

In a chaotic encounter that saw the involvement of Maria, Kenny King, Tracy Brooks, and D'Lo Brown, Chris Sabin picked up the win for his side after hitting the Cradle Shock on PCO. Earl Hebner counted the fall for IMPACT Originals.

#1. Both World titles were defended on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

The reigning Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz defended her title against Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and Jordynne Grace in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. Mickie James was the special enforcer for the bout.

Yim had the title in her grasp before she was taken out by a cutter from Steelz. Green came close but she was pulled off the ladder by James. Yim sent Green and Purrazzo crashing through the tables after tipping them off the ladder.

Steelz and Grace managed to score a double pin on Yim to become eligible to hang the title. Grace then pinned Steelz, sending her to the penalty box alongside Yim, before hanging the title to secure the win.

The main event of the night saw Josh Alexander and Eric Young take each other to the limit. They paid tribute to some of the IMPACT legends with moves like the Olympic Slam, Styles Clash, Blackhole Slam, Best Moonsault Ever, a guitar smash and more.

Multiple interferences from Violent By Design, a referee distraction, and a spiked Piledriver on the exposed wood couldn't keep Alexander down as he kicked out every time. He ended the match with a C4 Spike to retain his world title and close out IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary!

