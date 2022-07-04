5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds 2022: Legendary Tag Team in action, New champion crowned, Streak vs. Title

Within two weeks of Slammiversary!, IMPACT Wrestling is back with another pay-per-view: Against All Odds. The main event of the night saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander defend his title against the undefeated Joe Doering. Newly-crowned X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defended his title against former champion Trey Miguel.

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace put her title up for grabs against Tasha Steelz while Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood challenged Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. The IMPACT Digital Media Championship was also on the line as Rich Swann battled Brian Myers in a rematch.

Legendary tag team America's Most Wanted teamed up with The Good Brothers and Heath to battle Honor No More in a 10-man tag match while Sami Callihan and Moose faced each other in a Raven's Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds.

#5. X- Division and IMPACT Digital Media Championship were up for grabs on IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

Rich Swann and Brian Myers battled each other in a Dot Combat match on the preshow for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. They used a variety of weapons such as keyboards, mice, monitors, tripods, etc.

Towards the end of the bout, an aerial attack from Swann backfired as Myers struck him with a keyboard and landed the Roster Cut Clothesline to emerge victorious.

After winning the X-Division title at Slammiversary!, Mike Bailey defended his title against Trey Miguel. Both men tore the house down, inducing "This is Awesome!" chants from the crowd.

Bailey hit the Ultimo Weapon on the apron but Miguel managed to survive. Ultimately, Bailey finished off Miguel with a Flamingo Driver to retain his title.

#4. America's Most Wanted in action on IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

Honor No More went toe-to-toe with The Good Brothers, Heath and America's Most Wanted in a 10-man tag team match. Earlier in the night, Eddie Edwards questioned PCO's loyalty towards Honor No More and Vincent stood up for him, leading Edwards to replace the latter with the former in the match.

During the match, PCO ran rampant over the opponents before Edwards tagged himself in. A brawl broke out during the closing moments of the match with everyone getting a big move in.

Kenny King and James Storm were the legal men. King had Storm set up and ordered PCO to launch an aerial assault on him, but the latter dived to the outside.

Storm quickly recovered and turned the tables on King. He had King in the Wheelbarrow position and signaled for the finish as Chris Harris headed to the top rope and hit Death Sentence for the win.

#3. Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match on IMPACT Wrestling

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defended the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against Tenille Dashwood and Gisele Shaw. Despite repeated interference from the outside by Madison Rayne, Valkyrie pinned Dashwood to retain the title.

Following the match, Rayne, Dashwood, and Shaw launched a 3-on-2 assault on the champions. As they headed down the ramp, Masha Slamovich interrupted and handed Dashwood an envelope, signaling that she's her next target.

#2. Raven's Clockwork Orange House of Fun match on IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

Moose and Sami Callihan engaged in a brutal encounter as they fought in Raven's Clockwork Orange House of Fun. Raven was on commentary for the match. Moose jumped Callihan from behind during his entrance and hit a Spear before the match could start.

Callihan regained control of the match and hit the Cactus Driver into a pile of building blocks, but Moose managed to survive that.

Steve Maclin, disguised as a cameraman, hit a low blow and launched a vicious assault with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat on Callihan, following which Moose hit the Spear for the win.

#1. Both World Champions retained on IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace won the title at Slammiversary! by winning the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match.

In her first title defense, she faced former champion Tasha Steelz. Despite multiple interferences from Savannah Evans, Grace defeated Steelz to retain her title.

Having defeated Violent By Design's Eric Young and Deaner in the last few weeks, Josh Alexander was tasked with defending his world championship against Joe Doering. The challenger dominated the match for a while before the champion fought back with a knee strike.

Deaner's interference helped Doering avoid the C4 Spike. The latter then continued to showcase his power and resiliency as he survived three German suplexes in a row.

After being pushed to his limits in a grueling encounter, The Walking Weapon finally managed to deliver the C4 Spike to put the big man down, retaining his title to close out IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds.

