IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory- 5 Possible Surprises- AEW stars to invade, unexpected title change, former WWE Champions to debut?

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 is easily the most anticipated year for the promotion's fans. The sold-out pay-per-view is stacked from top to bottom, with several surprises advertised.

Seven matches have been announced for the main show, with all the titles on the line. The pre-show will feature an inter-gender six-way match to determine the inaugural IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

IMPACT Wrestling often uses its significant events to introduce new names and signings to its audience. However those won't be the only surprises to take place on the show.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible twists that might take place at Bound For Glory 2021.

#5. Big AEW names like Adam Cole and Britt Baker at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker have spoken to AEW and IMPACT management about teaming together. cultaholic.com/posts/deonna-p… Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker have spoken to AEW and IMPACT management about teaming together. cultaholic.com/posts/deonna-p…

There are several ways this can be achieved. Adam Cole is rumored to face Christian Cage at Full Gear in November following weeks of feuding with Jurassic Express and Captain Charisma. What better way to sow the seeds than Panama City Playboy costing Christian the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship?

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will face Josh Alexander in the much-anticipated clash. Cole's interference will be a great way to protect Christian Cage if he loses to the Walking Weapon.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @Walking_Weapon "As long as you're cashing a check from a billionaire that owns a different company you will never be the face of IMPACT Wrestling." #IMPACTonAXSTV "As long as you're cashing a check from a billionaire that owns a different company you will never be the face of IMPACT Wrestling." #IMPACTonAXSTV @Walking_Weapon https://t.co/vyqeJ10yVq

Another possibility could be AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker turning up at Bound For Glory to confront Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa will face Mickie James for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

The honest life dentist showing up in IMPACT Wrestling to come face to face with Deonna Purrazzo would be a highly memorable moment and start the build-up to a long-awaited dream match between two of the best women in the professional wrestling business.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy