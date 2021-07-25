IMPACT Wrestling News Roundup: Jay White stuns wrestling world, Deonna Purrazzo responds to Mickie James, ex-WWE star joins IMPACT 

Welcome to this week's IMPACT Wrestling News Roundup. We have some blockbuster news after a blistering Slammiversary event and the following IMPACT Wrestling show. The fallout from both shows is immense and we'll take a look at some of the most significant developments.

The biggest surprise at an eventful Slammiversary was NJPW's Jay White showing up after the main event and confronting The Elite. Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James had a war of words at Slammiversary and came face-to-face on IMPACT Wrestling.

Continuing with returns and surprises, an ex-WWE star was advertised to make his IMPACT Wrestling debut with vignettes and videos. 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan announced her departure from the company on her OnlyFans page. Last but not least, a popular IMPACT Wrestling star has joined the Bullet Club to aid Jay White in his feud against The Elite.

Let's jump right into it.

#1. Jay White is on IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White

Bullet Club leader Jay White stunned fans around the world when he showed up at Slammiversary and the following Thursday at IMPACT Wrestling.

Switchblade is one of the most popular stars in NJPW and him showing up is a huge deal for everyone involved. He wasted no time in making his intentions crystal clear, going straight after the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega, firing verbal shots at the Elite.

Kenny Omega was part of the Bullet Club when he was in Japan and Jay White ended up betraying him. Their backstory has a lot of interesting plots that should be addressed in the coming shows of IMPACT Wrestling as the company seems well-poised to build towards an Elite vs Bullet Club feud that will be a clash of epic proportions.

FinJuice attacked Switchblade as well, ahead of Jay White's battle against David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence, so that is a side story to look out for as well.

Jay White's arrival is the biggest news to come out of the partnership between NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling and whatever lies ahead should be full of excitement and intrigue.

