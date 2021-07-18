IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021: Grading every match

IMPACT Wrestling presented the 29th edition of Slammiversary on July 17, 2021 in front of a limited crowd. The show was a success, as almost every match delivered and there were a ton of surprises.

The main event left us with more questions than answers as stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling made their way to revive old feuds.

Our journey over the last 19 years has led us to this. Everything @TheSamiCallihan has ever done has led him to this.



Welcome to #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/pgrsznxI0S — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

The Ultimate X match was just as everyone expected - a super entertaining car wreck from start to finish as Josh Alexander walked out victorious,

Titles in the tag team division changed hands for both men and women while Chris Sabin scored a massive victory on his return. Thunder Rosa was revealed to be Deonna Purrazzo's challenger for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary and the two women put on a clinic.

The main event was a violent affair between two of the greatest stars of their respective companies as Sami Callihan pulled out all the stops to dethrone Kenny Omega and bring the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship back to his company but ultimately fell just short.

Let's take a look at all the matches individually:

#9. Slammiversary Pre-Show: Fire 'N Flava vs Havok and Rosemary (IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship)

Decay are the new champions

The pre-show saw a long video package recapping the rivalries heading into Slammiversary and looking at the history of IMPACT Wrestling. The solitary match kicked off 15 minutes before Slammiversary officially started as the Knockouts Tag Team Championships were on the line.

The champions dominated proceedings for a long stretch, isolating Rosemary before the Demon Assassin tagged in Havok. Havok unloaded on her opponents before an errant shoulder in the ring post stopped her carnage.

However, she recovered and countered Kiera Hogan's sleeper hold into a tombstone piledriver to pin Hogan and become the tag team champion.

The match got the crowd going and the babyfaces winning meant Slammiversary was off to a good start.

Grade: B+

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun