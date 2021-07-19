IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary: Every surprise, debut, and return

IMPACT Wrestling promised a ton of excitement and surprises for Slammiversary. For months they teased talent from NJPW, AEW, and former WWE Superstars who'd recently been released. We got all of that and so much more on what's suddenly become the greatest event in the company's calender.

Part of that has to do with timing. WWE released a large number of wrestlers in April, in what fans tend to call the company's "Spring Cleaning." So we've seen a couple of vignettes since then teasing the signing of some of the talents. However, that wasn't all we got.

IMPACT Wrestling made sure that anyone that watched this show walked away asking, "Wow, what's going to happen next?" The reaction to Slammiversary from fans and critics alike has been overwhelmingly positive across the board. The matches were great, but the surprises were even better.

This isn't a ranking by any means. We'll be going from start to finish of Slammiversary, in order of each and every debut, return, or major announcement. We started off with the return of a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

#8 The Hot Mess comes back to IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

That's right, Chelsea Green made her return at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary. The former Laurel Van Ness is currently engaged to Matt Cardona, who's been working with IMPACT Wrestling for the better part of a year now.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Cardona was attacked by Brian Myers and Cardona's ex Tenille Dashwood. A low blow from Dashwood allowed the two to beat him down, setting up a tag team match at Slammiversary.

IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore asked Cardona if he could find a partner for Slammiversary. He said the timing was "perfect," with D'Amore guessing the match was going to be a Hot Mess.

So when Matt Cardona was on the ramp awaiting his partner, fans already guessed that we'd be seeing Chelsea Green return. Still, that didn't dampen the excitement when we saw a green screen video showing Green running into Hot Mess Laurel Van Ness.

After that, she came out in a new version of the twisted bride gear she wore in IMPACT Wrestling during her first run with the company, smeared lipstick and all.

Green and Cardona went over after the former hit Myers with the Canadian Destroyer. She followed with the Unprettier on Dashwood, giving us a great feel-good win for the night.

Even better, Chelsea Green revealed in a post-show video that she's not back for just a one-time deal. Nope, she is back for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Championship.

