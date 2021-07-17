IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary preview (July 17th, 2021)

We're just a day away from IMPACT Wrestling's marquee event, Slammiversary, which will emanate from Skyway Studios in Nashville. It is that time of year when the company provides a collective display of shocking surprises, emotions, and entertainment.

The pay-per-view will also mark the return of a live audience for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic era began. It is probably the best time for someone to be a wrestling fan.

This year's Slammiversary event will feature a total of eight matches, out of which five will be championship defenses, making it an eventful show for fans.

Now the question remains: who will emerge as the star of the night? The whole landscape could be changed moving forward.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from the 17th edition of Slammiversary.

#8 Chris Sabin faces Moose in a singles match on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Keeping aside the rest of the title defenses, Moose going up against Chris Sabin will be one of the most intriguing matches of this year's Slammiversary event.

It all kickstarted at Under Siege earlier this year when Moose brutally assaulted Sabin, putting him on the shelf for almost a month. The eight-time X-Division Champion returned on the June 17 edition of IMPACT Wrestling, where he took out the Wrestling God and challenged him to a match.

Their storyline has been mostly about settling their beef inside the ring. Moose and Chris Sabin are incredibly talented in-ring veterans, and one can expect fast-paced action from both these men.

As far as the outcome goes, Moose may emerge victorious as he needs to be portrayed as an unstoppable force in the company. Fans can also expect the Wrestling God to turn a full-blown heel after the match.

#7 W. Morrisey collides with Eddie Edwards on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Another singles match featuring W. Morrisey and Eddie Edwards will take place at the Slammiversary event. The storyline between the two men lacks a proper build-up, given the fact that IMPACT Wrestling announced their match only last week.

It all kickstarted with W. Morrisey taking out IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards before the latter's match against Satoshi Kojima a few weeks ago on IMPACT Wrestling. For Morrisey, it's all about making a name for himself, and Eddie Edwards wants to seek revenge from the former WWE superstar for disrespecting him and Satoshi Kojima.

Fans can expect this to be a squash match with Edwards on the receiving end of the pinfall. W. Morrisey seems to be the company's next breakout star. Giving him a victory over an established star like Edwards will help him elevate his status.

