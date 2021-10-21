'It's just flattering' - Current IMPACT Wrestling star talks about comparisons with Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has paved the path for many wrestlers, including Josh Alexander! The fastest-rising star in IMPACT Wrestling will square off against Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

Not long ago, IMPACT Wrestling producer D'Lo Brown dubbed Josh Alexander as 'this generation's Kurt Angle.' Alexander chatted with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view and spoke about these comparisons.

Josh Alexander admitted to being a fan of Kurt Angle, looking up to the WWE Hall of Famer when it comes to in-ring 'intensity':

"I've had that comparison dropped a few times. It's always super flattering because Kurt Angle is one of my heroes as a fan coming up, as a wrestling fan. You know, he'd always be someone that I'd try to kinda like take things from and especially that intensity that he carried in the ring," admitted Alexander.

You can catch the chat in the link shared right below:

How did Josh Alexander react to IMPACT Wrestling producer D'Lo Brown's praise?

Josh Alexander also feels flattered after learning that D'Lo Brown compared him to the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling legend:

"If I can remind anybody of that, to the point where they want to compare me to them especially somebody who's been in the ring with them, like D'Lo Brown, it's just flattering," added Alexander.

As illustrious as his WWE career was, Kurt Angle earned just as much acclaim in IMPACT Wrestling, where he's a six-time IMPACT World Champion. Kurt Angle was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.

Josh Alexander hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol as he squares off against another living legend, Christian Cage, for the IMPACT World Championship this weekend.

