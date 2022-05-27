Over 20 years, IMPACT Wrestling has had a unique relationship with its loyal fans

As IMPACT Wrestling prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in June, the story behind the promotion has about as many twists and turns as a country highway. The promotion that has always been 'Hard to Kill' and still remains 'Bound for Glory.' For two decades now, it continues to prove its haters and doubters wrong.

IMPACT has certainly had a tumultuous history over the course of its existence. From changes in ownership and philosophy to being bounced around on various TV outlets, they have somehow managed to survive where many companies could have faltered.

At the peak of their popularity, they aired in prime time on Spike TV. They boasted major stars like Hulk Hogan, Sting and Kurt Angle, and it looked as if they had finally reached that very special 'next level' in the industry. They likely couldn't overtake WWE, but they could at least cause them to sit up and take notice.

Just a few short years later, management was sometimes scrambling to secure a venue at the last minute or to make payroll for all its talent.

The mid-2010's took its toll on the company, as at the time, it appeared to be in a downward spiral. Let's put it this way: It was like going from a penthouse apartment in Manhattan to sleeping in your car somewhere off the New Jersey turnpike.

Yet, they continue to live on to this day. Much of that is due to several notable people behind the scenes who have taken on multiple roles to help keep the company afloat during tough times.

Things were stabilized when IMPACT was eventually acquired by Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Several stars have come and gone in the past few years, but overall the franchise appears to be on level ground for now.

Perhaps nothing has fueled IMPACT Wrestling more than its hardcore fans, who have stuck by the promotion through thick and thin

It's easy to say that they aren't the biggest company in the world or that they don't air on the biggest network. Their reach is limited in comparison to WWE and AEW, so it's also safe to say that they have fewer fans.

But no one else has more LOYAL fans.

IMPACT's followers, most of whom go back to the old TNA days, have stood by their favorite promotion through just about everything imaginable. They've been ridiculed by fans of other companies who have tried to shame them on social media. Yet, they remain undaunted and fiercely loyal to their favorite wrestling product.

They have also banded together, both in the arena and on social media, to form something like a family. They all have one thing in common: They root for the same unwanted underdog, and can't understand why so few others can see just how great it really is.

For its part, IMPACT is probably the most fan-friendly promotion out there, as they typically have a lot of interactive events for fans and have become involved with local charities. They've done several things that were not-for-profit, but for the community instead. In other words? They have reached out, and their audience has responded.

You don't have to be a fan of IMPACT to at least respect their ability to seemingly make it through any situation. Even more importantly, they should bear witness to the unique relationship the promotion has with its loyal followers. They have formed a family with their fanbase, and it's a bond that's never been broken. Even 20 years later.

Are you currently watching IMPACT Wrestling? What do you think of the stars on their roster and their current product? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

