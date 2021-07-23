Jay White attempts to recruit IMPACT Wrestling star to the Bullet Club

Jay White made a stunning debut on IMPACT Wrestling when he showed up after the Slammiversary main event between Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan.

Switchblade's appearance put an exclamation mark on Saturday's wrestling extravaganza and immediately created serious hype regarding Jay White's intentions in IMPACT Wrestling.

He was advertised to be present on tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling ahead of time and wasted no time on Thursday's show.

.@JayWhiteNZ is always looking for the best talent for The Bullet Club - but his offer to @DashingChrisBey will expire... #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HpnbSiaf33 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021

Chris Bey walked backstage after a hard-fought victory over Rohit Raju to open IMPACT Wrestling. Jay White intercepted him and extended an invitation to join his faction, the Bullet Club. Chris Bey declined the offer stating he walks alone. White responded, asking him did that work out for Bey during the Ultimate X match. The segment ended with Bey deep in thought, seemingly considering the offer.

"It's Jay White, nice to meet you. Did you, uh, get my message? You see, myself, I'm from the Bullet Club. We're always looking for guys we think have potential. We're looking for guys we think have the potential, and fit in with us," Jay White said.

Chris Bey responded:

"You must not have looked hard enough because Chris Bey is something. If you've been looking, you'll know that Chris Bey walks alone."

Jay White took a sly dig at Chris Bey's loss at Slammiversary:

"How's that been working out for Chris Bey? How did that work out for Chris Bey at Slammiversary, walking alone? I'll let you think about that, because this offer will expire." White responded before walking away.

It will be an interesting story to follow in the coming episodes of IMPACT Wrestling.

Jay White preparing for a faction war on IMPACT Wrestling?

Jay White vs Kenny Omega could happen in a faction war

After Jay White entered the ring with the Elite, FinJuice attacked him but he managed to evade the former IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions.

Don Callis was interviewed on IMPACT Wrestling to discuss the aftermath of Kenny Omega's big win at Slammiversary and he didn't seem too happy with Jay White being in the IMPACT zone.

Don Callis says he enjoys certainty and that nobody told that Jay White would be at Slammiversary, and says that Jay White is either here to join the Elite or stab people in the back. #IMPACTonAXSTV — PrinceWatercress (@PrinceWatercres) July 23, 2021

Considering the tensions between Elite's Kenny Omega and Bullet Club's Jay White and Switchblade looking to recruit members for his faction, we might be headed towards a faction war on IMPACT Wrestling.

Edited by Greg Bush