Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, Jordynne Grace shocked the wrestling world. She revealed that none other than former WWE and NWA Women's Champion Jazz would be her tag team partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament.

Jazz, who retired from the wrestling industry earlier this year on the Chris Van Vliet show, was last seen in the ring for All Elite Wrestling. She appeared at their pay-per-view All Out by taking part in the Casino Battle Royale in August 2019.

When asked tonight on IMPACT Wrestling about being Grace's tag team partner, Jazz had this to say.

"My girl gave me a call she heard about the retirement, and I said why not end my career on top? I've been the WWE Women's Champion, NWA World Women's Champion, now it's time to finish up as the IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champions. We've got this baby. Easy...easy...Oh yeah."

Jazz was revealed to be Jordynne Grace's tag team partner tonight on IMPACT Wrestling

Now with a tag team partner at her side, Grace will team with Jazz to face more newcomers to IMPACT Wrestling in Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle. The two teams will square off in the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament.

Should Grace and Jazz make it to the semi-finals of the tournament, they will have the tall task of Havok and Nevaeh. If that match takes place, it will certainly be a hard-hitting one.

Can’t wait to corner drop kick both @Phenom_Jazz and @JordynneGrace in the face. Life’s good! https://t.co/Rfy26RNkHF — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) November 25, 2020

