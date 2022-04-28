Josh Alexander deserves a long, successful run as IMPACT World Champion

When Josh Alexander captured the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship for the second time, it was much sweeter than the first instance. He was first crowned by IMPACT as their top guy back at Bound for Glory 2021, only for his reign to last just a few minutes, as he was squashed by Moose right after.

So Alexander never even got to walk out of the building with the belt. His reign began and ended in less time than it takes to get a cheeseburger in the McDonald's drive-thru. It was a disappointing time for The Walking Weapon, as well as for the IMPACT faithful that have made him one of their own.

Josh Alexander earned a shot of redemption and his second IMPACT World title reign at Rebellion 2022.

In a match that many fans and observers have been raving about, Josh Alexander finally got his measure of revenge on Moose. With the win and the gold, he's now poised to do something special as the kingpin of the promotion.

He's now set to go on a great run and truly be the face of the franchise. He's got the championship, he's got the skills, and he's definitely got the audience behind him. For anyone who has seen him, he's a definite throwback to the old-school, down-and-dirty days of pro-wrestling.

Alexander is a working man in the ring, except his toolbox isn't loaded with hammers and wrenches. It's filled with suplexes and submissions. He has the skills to work with smaller high flyers and the strength to keep up with bigger performers. He's incredibly versatile in the ring and capable of having a quality match with just about any opponent.

The Walking Weapon's climb through the company has been well-documented. He had unprecedented success teaming up with 'All Ego' Ethan Page to form The North - one of the most talented duos in company history.

Upon Page's departure, Alexander focused on the X-Division, eventually capturing the title. He was a great contrast in style to many of his opponents and did an incredible job during his time at that level. He decided to cash it all in to face Christian Cage for the the big belt. It was a risk at the time, but Alexander passed the test. For a few minutes anyway.

This time, however, it looks like things will be different. He is now finally going to have the opportunity to be the reigning champion. For his sake, and for the fans, let's hope this run lasts for a long while. The promotion could use some more rave reviews like the praise they received for their outstanding Rebellion card.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#Rebellion Tonight is all about Josh Alexander and his family. He HAS to win this. Tonight is all about Josh Alexander and his family. He HAS to win this.#Rebellion https://t.co/uk1Cdqs2YZ

Now, in Josh Alexander, IMPACT Wrestling have a fighting champion who can provide even more memories and matches like that. If they leave the belt on him for an extended amount of time, he will prove that over and over again. He's that solid of a performer.

Long live the Walking Weapon as the IMPACT Wrestling World title holder. He's the perfect man for the job.

