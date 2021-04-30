Multiple matches announced for IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege 

Rebellion 2021 was a rousing success for IMPACT Wrestling, and the promotion will be hoping to keep the momentum going by delivering another successful event in the form of Under Siege 2021.

The show, scheduled for May 15th, is building up to be an exciting outing for IMPACT Wrestling, with the promotion already announcing some must-see encounters.

The first confirmed match for the event is a six-way No.1 contenders match to earn a shot at Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, possibly at "Against All Odds" on June 12.

Three qualifying matches went down on this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, where Chris Bey and Matt Cardona won their respective bouts to qualify for the six-way match.

The third match between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards ended in no-contest after Omega and The Good Brothers interfered in the bout. However, IMPACT Wrestling has seemingly added Callihan to the match, as seen on their official website.

Newly-crowned Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering will defend their titles against Fire 'N Flava at the event. The match is a contractual rematch for the former champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

Plus, AEW and IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega will also be in action at Under Siege. Omega will team up with The Good Brothers to take on Eddie Edwards and IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay in a six-man tag team match.

What else could go down at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege?

Apart from the aforementioned matches, IMPACT Wrestling has laid seeds for some more bouts for the event. Willie Mack challenged W. Morrissey for a one-on-one clash at Under Siege, which the latter could accept in the coming week.

"This entire industry is filled with bad people and the only difference between me and all of them is I'm not afraid to admit it." #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/gBrnwpaOqP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 30, 2021

Apart from that, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo might have to put her title on the line against Taylor Wilde, who defeated Purrazzo's cohort, Kimber Lee, on this week's episode.

Here's the updated card for IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege:

Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA ( Winner Will become No. 1 Contender for the Impact World Championship)

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

Which match are you most looking forward to at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege? Sound off in the comments section below.