2 new matches added to IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021

With the Slammiversary event fast approaching, IMPACT Wrestling has already started to make waves. Tonight, during the latest episode, the company announced two new matches to its match card for the July 17th pay-per-view event.

The Slammiversary event will also mark the return of fans in attendance for the first time since last year. The company is planning to make this a memorable event for the spectators.

The returning Chris Sabin will lock horns with Moose in a singles match at the company's biggest event. Sabin made his return during tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. He interrupted Moose's promo and launched an attack on him.

It is worth noting that Moose brutally assaulted Sabin at the Under Siege event last month. The upcoming bout is likely to be a grudge match between the two.

It has now been officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be defending his IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan. The bout could be the main event for Slammiversary.

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer turned out to be the representative for the Anthem Board. In the presence of both Don Callis and Scott D'Amore in the ring, Dreamer reinstated Sami Callihan back to the company.

The moment that caught everyone's attention was when Dreamer fired Don Callis from his position as Executive Vice President.

It looks like the company may end up reclaiming their IMPACT World Championship on the July 17th event.

The X-Division Championship will also be defended at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary

The company also announced that Josh Alexander would be defending his X-Division title against five other men, including Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, and Rohit Raju in the Ultimate X match.

This will be the first Ultimate X match set to take place since 2019. This special match has a long history with TNA/IMPACT. Fans are certainly going to enjoy every bit of it.

With three matches confirmed for the show so far, it has created a buzz on social media for IMPACT Wrestling. The build-up will continue in the coming weeks and more matches will be made official.

The match card that has been announced for Slammiversary so far looks like this:

IMPACT World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

X-Division Ultimate X Match

Josh Alexander (c) Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Which match are you most looking forward to at Slammiversary? Are you excited for the Ultimate X Match? Sound off in the comment section below.

