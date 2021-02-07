Amber Nova comments on her time with IMPACT Wrestling

Amber Nova spent one year with IMPACT Wrestling between 2017 and 2018. Speaking about her time there, Nova had nothing but good things to say about the promotion and its stars.

Amber Nova is a professional wrestler who has been wrestling since 2016. She is currently wrestling on the independent circuit but has worked with both IMPACT Wrestling and WWE.

In an interview with Danial Ali from the DropKick Podcast, Amber Nova spoke about her time with IMPACT Wrestling. She recalled working with the likes of Gail Kim and Taya Valkyrie and how amazing it was working there.

"Wow! IMPACT was my first TV debut. Gail Kim was my agent, she was amazing and still is amazing. They kept bringing me back and they said some nice things about me on their website. Just that Amber Nova is new and she can obviously hang in the ring with these girls, so we keep bringing her back. I’ve wrestled with a few other girls, Sienna, Taya Valkyrie. That was a freaking amazing match with her. The outcome wasn’t what I was hoping but, you know what could you expect with a veteran like her."

Apart from Taya Valkyrie, Amber Nova had some great matches with other IMPACT stars as well. She wrestled superstars like Allie, Sienna, Ava Storie, Rosemary, Hania, and Su Yung.

What is next for Amber Nova and IMPACT Wrestling?

Amber Nova is currently working the independent circuit but is certainly talented enough to be wrestling with some of the biggest promotions in the world. She recently had a match on Maverick Pro Wrestling, where she and Kylie Rae lost a tag team match against Deonna Purrazzo and Sumie Sakai.

IMPACT Wrestling is currently on the rise, having recently started a collaboration with AEW. IMPACT's Don Callis has teamed up with Kenny Omega, and this has resulted in some interesting confrontations between top wrestlers of both promotions.

It would be great to see Amver Nova return to IMPACT Wrestling or some other top promotion in the future. Where would you want Nova to sign? Let us know down below.