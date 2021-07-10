Austin Aries teases a return to IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE superstar Austin Aries has teased a possible return to IMPACT Wrestling.

Austin Aries is a 21-year veteran in the professional wrestling business. He has climbed many big ladders during his wrestling career. Fans mostly remember Aries for his time with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where he became one of the company's top stars for years.

He even went on to become a three-time IMPACT World Champion and six-time X-Division Champion. Despite his impressive accolades, Aries has found himself lost in the shuffle lately. Now it looks like he's determined to rewrite history.

A fan recently posted a throwback picture of Austin Aries winning the X-Division Championship for the fifth time in his career. The former WWE superstar didn't let the fan's tweet go unnoticed. Aries responded by acknowledging six as his lucky number:

"You know I’ve always liked the number 6.....@IMPACTWRESTLING," Austin Aries said.

You know I’ve always liked the number 6.....@IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/cgsWmL93o9 — Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) July 10, 2021

Even if Austin Aries is teasing towards a potential IMPACT Wrestling return through this tweet, one shouldn't forget about his controversial exit from the company.

Austin Aries had a real-life beef during his feud with Johnny IMPACT (a.k.a. John Morrison). It is believed both men made things far too personal during the build-up to their feud, with Aries even having to delete tweets he made regarding Morrison's wife. Austin Aries would then drop his IMPACT world title to Morrison, thus marking the end of his third stint with the company.

However, there have been many times wrestlers returned to promotion after settling major issues.

Could Austin Aries show up at the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event?

Could this be scene one again?

Well, nothing is confirmed yet. But it shouldn't be a coincidence that Austin Aries is mentioning IMPACT Wrestling in his tweet just a week before the Slammiversary event.

It is also worth noting that Austin Aries' previous three stints with IMPACT Wrestling were deemed major hits, aside from his controversial exit in the most recent one. If his contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to expire anytime soon, Austin Aries could choose to show up at the Slammiversary event itself.

He could confront Josh Alexander if he somehow retains his X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match. Since this pay-per-view is known for stunning surprises, Austin Aries could be the one this year.

The former three-time IMPACT World Champion could be a great addition to the men's roster, especially in a mid-card role.

Do you want to see Austin Aries return to IMPACT Wrestling for one last run? Who do you want him to confront if he returns at the Slammiversary event? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham