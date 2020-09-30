AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling announced today that they will join forces to present the first-ever IMPACT Week, starting Tuesday October 20th. The week-long series of specials will lead into the biggest event of the year for the promotion with Bound For Glory taking place on Saturday October 24th.

IMPACT Week on AXS TV Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 pm ET – IMPACT! on AXS TV

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 pm ET – Talk’n Shop: Full Keg with The Good Brothers

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 pm ET – This Is Bound For Glory

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 pm ET – Encore Presentation of This Is Bound For Glory

Saturday Oct. 24 at 7 pm ET – Live Countdown To Glory

Immediately following the usual airing of IMPACT! on AXS TV, the lineup will kick off with the Good Brothers of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows hosting a special broadcast edition of their podcast, "Talk'n Shop: Full Keg" on Tuesday October 20th at 10PM EST. This special will include Gallows and Anderson being joined by their friends and special guests.

There will also be a documentary called, "This is Bound For Glory", airing on Thursday October 22nd at 8PM EST. This special will go behind-the-scenes with IMPACT's champions and challengers ahead of the big event on Saturday. This will feature Eric Young, Rich Swann, Deonna Purazzo and Kylie Rae for this original documentary, with an encore airing on Saturday October 24th at 6PM EST.

BREAKING: IMPACT Week is coming to @AXSTV!



A week-long series of IMPACT specials premieres exclusively on the network from Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Oct. 24.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/zMoP2uj7rP pic.twitter.com/S3x56pk7tj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2020

Ahead of the IMPACT Bound For Glory PPV on Saturday October 24th, AXS TV will present the first-ever, hour-long pre-show called "Live Countdown To Glory" at 7PM EST. This special will feature an expert panel breaking down the matches ahead of the huge event.

Advertisement

AXS TV & IMPACT Wrestling representatives comment on Impact Week

With this huge announcement, AXS TV General Manager Frank Tanki commented on this ground breaking week for the network in the press release:

IMPACT Week on AXS TV demonstrates the strength of the individual Anthem brands coming together organically under our Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner. This first year of IMPACT! on AXS TV proved that IMPACT has some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the world, and we wanted to deliver to them in a big way as we continue to grow the IMPACT brand. We worked across Anthem to create a week on AXS TV focused on providing the ultimate preview of this huge PPV event. And in addition to serving IMPACT’s fans, we are working to deliver to our affiliates and sponsors as well.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore also commented, saying:

Thanks to AXS TV’s powerful broadcast platform, IMPACT Wrestling will deliver an unprecedented level of content heading into Bound For Glory. IMPACT Week on AXS TV offers an incredible slate of action and entertainment, showcasing the best IMPACT has to offer. From the unpredictable and always hilarious Good Brothers, to inspiring championship profile features, there’s something for every wrestling fan to get ready for Saturday night.

IMPACT Bound For Glory will be available on pay-per-view in North America and around the world digitally via FITE TV on Saturday October 24th at 8PM EST.