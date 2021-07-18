Backstage details on Chelsea Green's stunning return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary - Reports

The 17th edition of Slammiversary is in the history books now. Chelsea Green's return turned out to be one of the show's most intriguing talking points.

The former WWE superstar was revealed to be the mystery partner of her fiance Matt Cardona for his mixed tag team match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

She introduced her 'Hot Mess' gimmick to the IMPACT Wrestling universe again. Her inclusion in the bout created immediate beef between her and Tenille Dashwood since the latter was the ex-girlfriend of Matt Cardona.

Chelsea Green became the star of the match as she not only avenged Tenille Dashwood's low blow to Matt Cardona last week, but she pinned the Australian star to steal the victory. News of her arrival sparked discussion among the wrestling world.

Fightful Select has provided some clarification on Green's surprise appearance and future with IMPACT Wrestling. According to reports, the company cut a deal with Chelsea Green around the same time she planned on appearing in Ring of Honor.

It is worth noting that neither IMPACT Wrestling nor ROH has come to a full-time contract with her. Both companies were even aware of her plans to show up in different promotions. Green's appearance has also shed some light on the working relationship between the two promotions. It appears to have gotten considerably better with this swerve.

Chelsea Green had a successful first stint with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling

Chelsea Green's WWE career may not have yielded much success but she has already showcased her abilities while working with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Her 'Hot Mess' gimmick was deemed a hit among fans. Chelsea Green even went on to become the Knockouts Champion.

Unfortunately, she left the company when WWE offered her a contract. Aside from that, she had a successful first stint with IMPACT Wrestling. It is unknown if she's now back full time or if this was just a one-off appearance.

Given the working partnership between multiple promotions, one can expect Chelsea Green to work with IMPACT Wrestling as well. On the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the company could provide some updates on her status.

