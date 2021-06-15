Backstage details on Moose's status with IMPACT Wrestling - Reports

Saturday night at Against All Odds, Moose lost his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match against Kenny Omega after The Young Bucks interfered and cost him the match. With Moose's contract reportedly up soon, was this one of the last appearances we'll see of Moose in IMPACT?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Johnson is reporting that Moose has agreed to terms on a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling, so he will remain with the company going forward.

While IMPACT hasn't officially announced that Moose has signed a new deal with the company, they have enjoyed turning real-life situations into storylines as of late, so this is something that could end up playing out in the coming weeks on IMPACT Wrestling.

Don Callis hasn't been an Executive Vice President for IMPACT behind the scenes for several weeks now. However, his removal from that position is being played out on television right now as a storyline instead, and it will most likely come to a head this Thursday on AXS TV.

If Moose gets a new contract within an IMPACT storyline, it might be the catalyst that will finally see Moose capture the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship for the very first time, a title that has eluded him several times since signing with IMPACT Wrestling back in 2016.

