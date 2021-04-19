Backstage news on Nevaeh's IMPACT Wrestling departure - Reports

It's not a storyline. Nevaeh's time with IMPACT Wrestling has come to an end.

Over the last couple of months, IMPACT Wrestling has been telling a great story between Havok and Nevaeh over one of them being the weak link in their tag team.

Nevaeh was led to believe she was the team's weak link in the months before Havok took the fall in a Knockouts Tag Team title match against Fire 'N Flava. At that point, Nevaeh felt Havok was the weak link all along and turned on her.

It appeared that Nevaeh would begin teaming up with Tenille Dashwood, and her feud with Havok would continue. But according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, that isn't the case.

Sapp confirms that this is, in fact, not a storyline and that Nevaeh is finished with the company.

Turns out, I was the weakest link.



Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me. 💜 https://t.co/UgcqHQqsBf — Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) April 16, 2021

Nevaeh's sudden IMPACT Wrestling exit is a real head-scratcher

It's very odd to see this storyline dropped suddenly, given the television time IMPACT has given it in recent months.

The feud being wrapped up on Before The IMPACT, IMPACT Wrestling's pre-show every Thursday on AXS TV, is even more confusing as many wrestling fans don't even tune into BTI, to begin with.

Regardless, it certainly seems like this storyline has seen its abrupt end, and it will be interesting to see what IMPACT has for Havok as we advance without Nevaeh as part of her story.

As for Nevaeh, there are a lot of wrestling companies right now looking for talent to fill out their women's division. She shouldn't have a hard time finding work soon.

