No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal announced for IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match against Kenny Omega

IMPACT Wrestling world champion Kenny Omega was interviewed on IMPACT Wrestling alongside Don Callis when Tommy Dreamer interrupted the duo.

Dreamer went on to announce a number one contender's battle royal in two weeks to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence.

.@THETOMMYDREAMER has made a battle royal to determine @KennyOmegamanX's next challenger and Omega is so furious he's coming to the ring NEXT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/zjnNFtUPeB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Don Callis and Kenny Omega didn't seem too pleased with the announcement as Callis told the hardcore legend that he will "sink this company like he sunk ECW."

The Elite and Don Callis walked out to the ring to address the upcoming battle royal. Callis said that Kenny Omega makes "Ric Flair look like a slacker" with his workrate and IMPACT Wrestling is trying to squeeze out the last drop of blood from the Best Bout Machine.

Sami Callihan walked out to reveal that he will be appearing in the battle royal and inflict more punishment on Omega. Frankie Kazarian ambushed the Elite as Callihan and Kazarian cleared out the heels to stand tall.

THE ELITE HUNTER IS ON IMPACT! @FrankieKazarian has returned to IMPACT for the first time in 7 years to continue his war against @KennyOmegamanX, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/cWbrtlT23h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Kenny Omega match announced for IMPACT Wrestling next week

Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers vs Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan and a mystery partner was announced for next week's IMPACT Wrestling. Frankie Kazarian has been a thorn in the Elite's side since him and Christopher Daniels were forced to split following a loss to the Young Bucks. Kazarian adopted the Elite Hunter nickname and has regularly ambushed The Elite on AEW Dynamite.

After clearing out the ring, Frankie Kazarian and Sami Callihan were intercepted by Tommy Dreamer who made the match official. They spoke in whispers as to who the third man could be, but Sami Callihan walked off in disagreement. Dreamer assured Kazarian that he will convince Callihan by next week. The mystery partner was later revealed to be Eddie Edwards.

Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards. One TNA Original and two current pillars of Impact. What a team. #IMPACTonAXSTV — Kyle L. Villarama (@KyleLVillarama) July 30, 2021

Eddie and Sami Callihan have a long history that will need an entire article written on its own. Theirs is arguably the most violent and brutal rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling history with some real life consequences. Sami Callihan infamously injured Eddie Edwards with a baseball bat that nearly cost Eddie his career. How they co-exist next week remains to be seen.

Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega's rivalry has intensified over the weeks and the Death Machine will do everything in his power to demolish the Elite next week and emerge victorious in the battle royal two weeks later.

Gosh.



I’m so f’n good.



I ain’t done with @KennyOmegamanX and the dumb brothers.



This time... I got back up.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/sJgBdQslR5 — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 30, 2021

Callihan came agonizingly close to dethroning Kenny Omega at Slammiversary in a barbaric no disqualifications match and will look to make amends if he gets the opportunity at Emergence.

