Big update on Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling future officially revealed

Josh Matthews confirmed on Wednesday's Press Pass that Deonna Purrazzo has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Andrea Hangst was a part of the Press Pass that featured Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards head of Bound for Glory.

It should be noted that a recent report from Fightful Select had revealed the story about IMPACT Wrestling offering Deonna Purrazzo a deal. The talented 26-year-old wrestler has finally put pen to paper.

The reigning IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion made her IMPACT Wrestling return in June, and it didn't take time for her to get involved in the title picture. Purrazzo beat Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary XVIII to begin her first reign with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

Deonna Purrazzo has turned her career around in 2020

Deonna Purrazzo has had quite a turnaround this year. After working for Ring of Honor and Stardom for several years, Deonna Purrazzo finally signed a WWE contract in 2018. The Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year 2017 wrestled in the Mae Young Classic. She also had a few matches on NXT UK and the main NXT show. Purrazzo was also used as an enhancement talent on RAW on a few occasions, and her final WWE match happened against Nia Jax in April on the Red brand.

Deonna Purrazzo was one of the several WWE Superstars released from the company on April 15th.

It was revealed that 5-Time Knockouts Champion and IMPACT Wrestling producer, Madison Rayne, got in touch with Purrazzo following the WWE release.

"The Virtuosa" debuted on the IMPACT Wrestling episode of June 9th and attacked the Jordynne Grace, which also cemented her position as one of the top heels in the Knockout's division.

As stated earlier, Purrazzo won the Knockout's title at Slammiversary, and she defended the Championship in an epic 30-minute Iron Man Match on the second night of the 'Emergence' show.

While Purrazzo began wrestling for IMPACT Wrestling on a short-term deal, she has impressed as the leading lady of the Knockouts division and richly deserves to big contract.

Purrazzo will defend the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship against Kylie Rae at the Bound for Glory PPV on October 24th. With Purrazzo now on a long-term IMPACT Wrestling deal, the fans should expect 'The Virtuosa' to have a relatively long reign with the Knockouts title.