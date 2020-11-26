Bob Ryder passes away, the wrestling industry reacts

Sportskeeda is sad to report that Bob Ryder, an executive of IMPACT Wrestling, has passed away. It appears that Ryder has lost his long battle with cancer, after going through chemotherapy while still working remotely for IMPACT from his home in Tennessee.
Bob Ryder founded the wrestling website 1wrestling.com. He later went on to work for both World Championship Wrestling and TNA Wrestling, now known as IMPACT. Ryder helped establish the latter company and was their very first employee. He worked for them from day one all the way to his sad passing today.
Without Bob Ryder, there is a great chance that Sportskeeda and countless other wrestling news websites wouldn't exist today. Ryder changed the wrestling industry forever, even though he often doesn't get the credit that he deserves.
As of this writing, IMPACT Wrestling is yet to release a statement on Bob Ryder's passing. However, the wrestling industry is mourning its loss and celebrating his life on social media.
The wrestling world remembers Bob Ryder
In a tribute to Bob Ryder, we have gathered a collection of tweets from the people in the wrestling world who knew him best and clearly loved him dearly.
From all of us here at Sportskeeda, RIP Bob Ryder.
What are your best memories of Bob Ryder? Sound off in the comments.Published 26 Nov 2020, 02:05 IST