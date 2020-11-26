Bob Ryder passes away, the wrestling industry reacts

Sportskeeda is sad to report that Bob Ryder, an executive of IMPACT Wrestling, has passed away. It appears that Ryder has lost his long battle with cancer, after going through chemotherapy while still working remotely for IMPACT from his home in Tennessee.

Bob Ryder founded the wrestling website 1wrestling.com. He later went on to work for both World Championship Wrestling and TNA Wrestling, now known as IMPACT. Ryder helped establish the latter company and was their very first employee. He worked for them from day one all the way to his sad passing today.

Without Bob Ryder, there is a great chance that Sportskeeda and countless other wrestling news websites wouldn't exist today. Ryder changed the wrestling industry forever, even though he often doesn't get the credit that he deserves.

As of this writing, IMPACT Wrestling is yet to release a statement on Bob Ryder's passing. However, the wrestling industry is mourning its loss and celebrating his life on social media.

The wrestling world remembers Bob Ryder

In a tribute to Bob Ryder, we have gathered a collection of tweets from the people in the wrestling world who knew him best and clearly loved him dearly.

From all of us here at Sportskeeda, RIP Bob Ryder.

Just heard the sad news about Bob Ryder’s passing. Bob took such great care of me & my family during my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Even after I left, Bob was so incredibly supportive of my family & career. Godspeed, my friend, you’ll be missed.#RIP Bob Ryder — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 25, 2020

So sad to hear about Bob Ryder ♥️ I always enjoyed seeing his face at @IMPACTWRESTLING ... Rest In Peace, Bob ♥️ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 25, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Bob Ryder, our thoughts are with his family, and his friends. #RIPBobRyder — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2020

I’m crushed to hear Bob Ryder passed away today. He was one of a kind. He loved the business, the talent and everyone around him. He wore countless hats and was a big part of the success I had during my career. I love you Bob. Rest In Peace my friend. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder. Thank you for pushing me and believing in me. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 25, 2020

There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me. His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly. — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 25, 2020

Horrible news hearing about the passing of Bob Ryder. Even in his sickness, was constantly joking about.



We used to have a running joke about getting cucumber infused water on demand written into my next contract when I was with IMPACT.



RIP, Bob. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) November 25, 2020

Rest In Peace Bob Ryder. A true gentleman who helped me and countless others immensely. One of the good ones, he will be sorely missed! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 25, 2020

BEYOND devastated about the passing Bob Ryder. He was the kindest, most selfless person you could imagine. He always did for others. He meant the world to me. We had just talked & I was worried he would be alone for Thanksgiving. Cannot tell u how much I will miss @brydertna 💔 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 25, 2020

I just heard the news about Bob.



RIP to my dear friend Bob Ryder. We last texted Monday. I don’t know what to say. This is tough. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) November 25, 2020

I loved you very much - I wish I had told you what you meant to me because you we always there for me like a great uncle when I first arrived in America. Can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry. You were family to me ❤️ #BobSquad — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder. You were a good man. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 25, 2020

The wrestling business is a tough, harsh and often cold business. You don't forget the people that were in your corner.



Bob Ryder was in my corner.



Farewell Bob. I hope you know how much I appreciate what you did for me and my family. No more pain.



RIP my friend. 🖤 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 25, 2020

Bob Ryder and I became friends my first day in @IMPACTWRESTLING My last day there he was one of the very few that it was difficult to say goodbye to. We remained in contact since then. A total pro who loved the wrestling business. I am incredibly sad today. RIP Bob. Godspeed sir — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 25, 2020

My heart is broken for my Impact family today. Rest In Peace Bob Ryder ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 25, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder, I'll never forget when he phoned me to sign for @IMPACTWRESTLING "Are you ready to come to America?" An absolute diamond of a man who helped me every month. RIP Bob 🙏 — GRADO (@gradowrestling) November 25, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder. Read below if u didn't know BR or maybe u aren't aware of his contributions to Pro Wrestling for many years in the media & also in front office @IMPACTWRESTLING .

Bob was always awesome to me, great sense of humor & great guy. 🙏 https://t.co/ZF4SoXSuZn — team taz head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) November 25, 2020

Damn...RIP Bob Ryder. You were always cool with me and definitely one of @IMPACTWRESTLING go to guys for many things. Condolences to his friends and family — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder 😞 From working with Bob in my WCW days and then in TNA, he was always nice to me and helped me out anytime I needed it. Very sad to hear this news. https://t.co/xqqYcVTR8g — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 25, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear of Bob Ryder’s passing. He was THE BACKBONE of TNA, no one worked as hard as him. We all appreciate the hard work you did Bob and may you now rest peacefully ❤️ — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) November 25, 2020

What are your best memories of Bob Ryder? Sound off in the comments.