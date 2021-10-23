×
Bound for Glory 2021 - Josh Alexander goes into the biggest match of his career against Christian Cage (Exclusive)

Riju Dasgupta
Modified Oct 23, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Exclusive

At Bound for Glory 2021, Christian Cage and Josh Alexander will battle it out to determine who emerges as the face of the company, the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

On one hand, you have Christian Cage, who's done it all in the business, who has nothing left to prove. On the other, you have Josh Alexander, arguably the fastest-rising star in IMPACT Wrestling today. At Bound for Glory 2021, it will be a battle of two Canadian gladiators for the ultimate prize.

Sportskeeda Wrestling was honored to catch up with Josh Alexander, who admitted that his match at Bound for Glory 2021 against Christian Cage was the biggest of his career. He went on to say that even if Cage wasn't involved, it would still be the biggest.

Thank you @realjoshmathews and @Walking_Weapon for your time. @SKWrestling_ #ImpactWrestling https://t.co/SCouQgUKuL

You can check out the entire conversation by clicking the link below:

Heading into Bound for Glory 2021 against Christian Cage, Alexander realizes how big the stage is...

As stacked as the Bound for Glory 2021 card is, all eyes will be on the underdog Josh Alexander to see if he can outwrestle the living legend, Christian Cage.

"First, yes, I'd say that this match this Saturday night at Bound for Glory 2021 is the biggest match of my career. If you took out the fact that it's against a legend not only in IMPACT Wrestling but in the sport of professional wrestling in Christian Cage, me just being in the main event and wrestling for that World Championship would be the biggest match of my career. It's even bigger and the pressure gets even higher when you add someone like Christian Cage," says Alexander.

"You are looking at the new IMPACT World Champion. @Christian4Peeps, there's not a damn thing you can do about it." @Walking_Weapon#BoundForGlory is TOMORROW at the special start time of 10/9c LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV: bit.ly/BFGFite https://t.co/ar1WYFuurM

Stay tuned to this website for in-depth coverage of IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory, including results, a live card, and a best and worst analysis.

An IMPACT Wrestling superstar commented on comparisons to Kurt Angle right here.

Edited by Alan John
