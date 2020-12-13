Bullet Club reunite on IMPACT Wrestling's Final Resolution

IMPACT Wrestling has been on a game-changing roll as of late. First, Kenny Omega appeared on IMPACT television with the AEW World Championship, and then at their last pay-per-view of the year, Final Resolution, Karl Anderson and Omega teased a Bullet Club reunion.

Anderson was the first in-ring talent to interact with Omega, who was relaxing on his own luxury bus. Last week, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann attempted to speak to Omega but was denied access to the bus by security, stating that he wasn't on the list.

Once on Omega's personal bus, Anderson and Omega spoke about old times in Japan when they were members of the Bullet Club. Anderson then had to leave for his match with Ethan Page, but not before Callis, and Omega fired him up, wanting to see "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson run roughshod in the company. Anderson would break out his old persona and defeat Page with the Stun Gun later on in the show.

.@MachineGunKA and @KennyOmegamanX reunited for the first time in YEARS but Omega wants to see the Machine Gun of old. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/eHTZwGAOIh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020

Anderson and Omega go way back when they were both stalwarts in their respective divisions in NJPW as a part of the Bullet Club. The possibility of a Bullet Club reunion is a mouthwatering prospect for many wrestling fans who have been calling for one in WWE and AEW.

WWE did recognize the group in various incarnations of their programming. Anderson and Gallows joined forces with former Bullet Club leader AJ Styles to form The Club, and later The OC. Styles and Finn Balor shared a 'Too Sweet' when they faced off in a match at TLC in 2017.

Could the Bullet Club reunite on IMPACT Wrestling?

After joining IMPACT Wrestling, Good Brothers revealed that they were free to appear on NJPW. Now IMPACT have seemingly made the first move to make the Bullet Club reunion a reality.

IMPACT Wrestling continue to break new ground and have confirmed that Omega and Callis will return next week for the second week running.