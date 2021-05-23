Chelsea Green possibly joining IMPACT Wrestling - Reports 

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is reportedly in talks to join IMPACT Wrestling after her non-compete clause expires in July.

Green was among the ten athletes WWE released in April as part of its annual budget cuts. Apart from her, performers like Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, and more were also shown the door.

Two months left before the Free Agent Tour 2021 commences... pic.twitter.com/C5mIcQTmR7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 13, 2021

As per the latest report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chelsea Green is negotiating a return to IMPACT Wrestling, where she made a name for herself before signing with WWE.

Green worked as Lauren Van Ness in IMPACT Wrestling from 2016-2018 and captured the Knockouts Championship once.

To say Chelsea Green's WWE career was shaky would be an understatement. Despite impressing fans on several occasions, Green's growth was hampered by injuries and a lack of clear creative direction.

Omg, I didn’t know anyone had this footage. https://t.co/F5DCetTyFB — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 14, 2021

Her main roster career was cut short during her very first match on WWE SmackDown in November 2020, where she suffered a broken wrist.

But there's no denying just how talented a performer Chelsea Green is. It's all but a given that she would thrive in IMPACT Wrestling, thanks to her terrific character work and in-ring ability.

IMPACT Wrestling has been teasing Chelsea Green's imminent return

Soon after the news of Chelsea Green's WWE release came out, IMPACT Wrestling began teasing her return to the promotion.

The promo for Slammiversary 2021 teases the appearance of many released WWE Superstars, including Green.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV in July with #Slammiversary - where our world changes again! pic.twitter.com/uGTbwncJHB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021

Considering Slammiversary will take place on July 17, there's a possibility of Green's non-compete clause ending by then, which could allow her to appear at the pay-per-view.

Plus, Green's fiancé, Matt Cardona, also works at IMPACT Wrestling, making the promotion an ideal destination for her.

Do you want Chelsea Green to return to IMPACT Wrestling? If not, where would you like to see her take her talents? Sound off in the comments section below.