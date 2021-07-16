Chelsea Green reacts to Matt Cardona getting attacked on IMPACT Wrestling

Chelsea Green is fuming after seeing Matt Cardona get attacked on this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers were brawling in the ring and it seemed like the former had the advantage over Myers. However, in a big swerve, Cardona's ex-girlfriend and IMPACT Wrestling star, Tenille Dashwood, delivered a low blow to Cardona and assisted Myers in beating down the former WWE IC Champion.

Cardona's fiancee and former Knockouts Champion, Chelsea Green, has now reacted to the attack. Green commented that Dashwood is lucky because she isn't fully fit at the moment.

"She is SO lucky I’ve got one arm," said Chelsea Green in her tweet.

She is SO lucky I’ve got one arm.

🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/3sKEtaDY6M — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 16, 2021

Following the attack, IMPACT Wrestling's EVP Scott D'Amore asked Cardona to find a partner to take on Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood at Slammiversary in a mixed-tag team match.

With Chelsea Green's WWE non-compete clause over, it wouldn't be a surprise to see her make a return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary.

Chelsea Green had a great run in IMPACT Wrestling

Lauren Van Ness is a former champion

Chelsea Green made a name for herself in IMPACT Wrestling. She wrestled as Lauren van Ness, portraying the "Hot Mess" gimmick following the breakdown of her on-screen marriage with Braxton Sutter.

Green won her first and only IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, defeating Rosemary in a tournament final for the vacant title in 2018. But we didn't get to see a lengthy title reign from Green as she left the company to join WWE.

Her time in WWE was marred by injuries and the company released her in April of this year.

It seems to be the perfect time for Green to make her way back to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary. People have been considering her as one of the stars who could turn out to be Deonna Purrazzo's mystery opponent for the pay-per-view.

However, this angle seems to be the perfect one for Chelsea Green to make her way back into the company.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Alan John