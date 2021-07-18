Chris Sabin pulls off upset victory over Moose at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary

Despite the questionable circumstances, Chris Sabin's victory at Slammiversary over Moose was an upset.

Chris Sabin is arguably one of the biggest IMPACT Wrestling legends currently active on the roster. However, Moose is one of the company's monstrous top stars. They looked to settle their differences at Slammiversary.

Moose went into the match as the favorite considering he's been in the best shape of his life and nearly put away the IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, only losing because of the Young Bucks' interference. However, the veteran Chris Sabin showed his experience as he eked out a win with a roll-up to mark his return with a victory at Slammiversary.

Chris Sabin and Moose just smashed it. Sabin took so much punishment but he still came out on top.



The action was crisp and hard-hitting as both men went back and forth at each other, although Moose was dominant for larger periods of time. The fluky victory for Sabin protected Moose somewhat, but reduced the impact of what was a great clash between two amazing professional wrestlers. Moose had a lot of opportunities to show off his offense, including a great moonsault off the top rope.

Where does Chris Sabin go after Slammiversary?

Could we see Sabin as champion again?

After the match at Slammiversary, Matt Striker made an interesting comment. He said that a win over a top guy like Moose could potentially put Sabin in the title picture.

IMPACT Wrestling's top prize, the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, is currently in possession of Kenny Omega, who is signed to AEW. Throughout the show, the narrative was if Sami Callihan could get the title back to the company.

If IMPACT Wrestling runs with that angle, who better to challenge for the top title than one the greatest legends in the company's history? Sabin vs Omega will be another mouthwatering clash, and Sabin presents a believable challenge to Omega.

However, the fluky nature of Sabin's win over Moose at Slammiversary could mean that Moose isn't done with the feud yet and they have another match.

It's all up in the air for now, but there's enough intrigue to tune in and find out what's the fallout from Slammiversary.

