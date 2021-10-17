'You can trace it back to Gail Kim and Awesome Kong' - D'Lo Brown praises this year's IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling's Hall of Fame has become an annual tradition for the company. Legendary names like Sting, Abyss, Gail Kim, and Jeff Jarrett are a part of this prestigious club.

The latest inductee into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame is Awesome Kong, whose contributions to the promotion will be recognized and celebrated on Bound For Glory weekend later this month.

Speaking to Sportskeeda during a recent press pass, IMPACT Wrestling producer D'Lo Brown attributed the renaissance in women's wrestling to Awesome Kong and Gail Kim.

"It is amazing that Awesome Kong is going into the Hall of Fame. Her and Gail Kim, for all the female empowerment and wrestling renaissance that ladies' wrestling is going through right now, it can be traced back to starting with Gail Kim and Awesome Kong. And I'll go on record and say that any day of the week," said D'Lo Brown.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Awesome Kong is an IMPACT Wrestling icon

What has Awesome Kong done to achieve this mighty honor from IMPACT Wrestling? Well, she is a two-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Her feud with fellow IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim is legendary. You may also remember her as the Welfare Queen from Netflix's GLOW or as Kharma during her brief WWE run.

Also Read

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING The IInspiration are coming to Bound For Glory, Awesome Kong's Hall of Fame induction was announced, Mercedes Martinez triumphed in a one-night tournament and more went down at #KnockoutsKnockdown !RESULTS: impactwrestling.com/2021/10/09/kno… The IInspiration are coming to Bound For Glory, Awesome Kong's Hall of Fame induction was announced, Mercedes Martinez triumphed in a one-night tournament and more went down at #KnockoutsKnockdown!RESULTS: impactwrestling.com/2021/10/09/kno… https://t.co/5YEzX4BYvC

List your favorite Awesome Kong memory from IMPACT Wrestling? Who do you think should be the next inductee into the prestigious Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy