"That could always grow" - D'Lo Brown on who would make a great faction from the IMPACT Wrestling roster (Exclusive)

D'Lo Brown has named which current wrestlers he thinks would make a great faction in IMPACT Wrestling.

The promotion has featured a lot of memorable factions over the years, such as The Main Event Mafia, Team Canada, and Aces & Eights. D'Lo Brown was also part of a memorable faction known as The Nation of Domination in WWE during the Attitude Era.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's John Scott, D'Lo Brown talked about some of the facets of making a good faction. He also told Scott that IMPACT wrestlers such as Rhino and Moose would make for a great group in the promotion.

"I mean I think we have a good one [faction] in Violent By Design, I like seeing them together. I think that could always grow. If I were to put some unique people together, I'd get an eclectic bunch like Moose and Rhino, because you want your heavy, you want your big power... I'm covering everything. And then maybe you get a tag team in there like The Good Brothers and you get an X-Division guy like Chris Bey. Something like that would be just—you'd cover everything. Let's throw a Knockout in there at Deonna Purrazzo," said Brown. [1:08 - 1:46]

You can check out the full interview below:

D'Lo Brown on which faction would've been the perfect nemesis for Aces & Eights

Brown was part of a multi-man group in IMPACT Wrestling known as Aces & Eights, which included other names such as Mr. Anderson and WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley. The group was active from June 14, 2012, to November 21, 2013.

During the interview, D'Lo Brown stated that Team Canada would've been the perfect nemesis for Aces & Eights.

"Team Canada. That's a really good faction they had. Once again, they covered all the bases. [They had] Eric Young, Bobby Roode and they went out there with a mouth [piece] like Scott D’Amore. That would have been a good faction to go against Aces & Eights, that would've been fun." [2:33 - 2:51]

Aces & Eights was one of the most revered factions back in the day, and it would have certainly been interesting to see them take on the might of Team Canada.

