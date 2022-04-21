D'Lo Brown on a potential in-ring return; teases new role in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling commentator D'Lo Brown has commented on whether he'll ever make a return to the ring and if he'd consider becoming a manager.

The former Intercontinental Champion is best known for his time in WWE, where he was the longest active member of The Nation of Domination from the 90s. He's also a four-time WWE European Champion and a former NWA World Tag Team Champion. His last match was in December last year when he competed in a triple threat tag team match for an independent promotion.

When asked if there's a possibility of him having another match or coming back in a managerial role, D'Lo Brown told Sportskeeda Wrestling's John Scott that it's never say never. He admitted that he wouldn't mind being a manager, and he named the star he'd like to manage in IMPACT.

"D'Lo Brown in the ring, the last of it, never say never, but leaning closer to never. I've often thought about being a manager, what that would feel like and be like. And I've run that through my head a few times, because I like talking and talking's fun. If I were gonna take a tag team be like The Good Brothers, they don't need someone to talk for them. It'd be a Moose, because I think you want to manage that guy who's got the world on his shoulders, who's got all the tools, that five-tool athlete. You wanna manage those type of people. And if you want to manage you want to be in around the main event. Those would be the two types of places I'd like to manage." (04:20-05:20)

D'Lo Brown comments on whether he prefers calling a match or producing a segment

Brown joined the IMPACT Wrestling commentary booth in January last year. When asked to choose between calling a match or producing a segment, he stated:

"Old me calling a match, current me producing a segment. And that's the best way I can put it. Like right now I'm currently in the mindset, I'm happier producing a segment." (09:45-09:58)

He was also asked if he'd rather win the world title or not have faced AJ Styles, and he stated that he wouldn't trade facing AJ Styles for anything. He added that he wouldn't trade being in the ring with The Phenomenal One for anything else in the world.

