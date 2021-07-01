Davey Richards is optimistic about a possible reunion with top IMPACT Wrestling star

Former one-time ROH World Champion Davey Richards recently stated that he's hopeful that fans will get to see him reunite with IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards somewhere down the line.

Wrestling fans remember Davey Richards from his time in IMPACT Wrestling, where he allied with Eddie Edwards, collectively known as the American Wolves. The duo were a great hit among fans and delivered some memorable feuds with The Hardy Boyz and Beer Money, to name a few. The American Wolves even held the TNA World Tag Team Championships once in their career.

In an interview with Nick Hausman of the Wrestling Inc.Daily, Davey Richards discussed numerous topics, including the possibility of a reunion with IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards.

Davey Richards stated that the benefit of him and Edwards currently working at another company would build hype among fans wanting them to reunite one more time:

“He’s obviously in a different company than me and doing very well there, and I’d like to do very well in MLW. And I really think that that will only build the anticipation and the desire for us to get back together, which I feel we inevitably will. I think right now is not the right time for that, and I think Eddie would agree with me. I hope, but it’s more of a question of when, not if," said Davey Richards (H/T- WrestlincInc)

Davey Richards, who is currently signed to Major League Wrestling (MLW), made it clear that the time is not right for both of them to reunite, but he didn't rule out the possibility for a future reunion.

Eddie Edwards will be in action on this week's IMPACT Wrestling

As the build continues for the Slammiversary event, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards will lock horns with NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima in a singles match.

Last week, Edwards and Kojima unsuccessfully challenged Violent By Design for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Following the defeat, Eddie Edwards requested Satoshi Kojima to face him next week before the NJPW legend departs for Japan.

Fans can expect a hard-hitting contest from both of these men this week on IMPACT Wrestling.

Do you want to see the American Wolves reunite one more time? Are you excited about the match between Kojima and Edwards this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Rohit Mishra