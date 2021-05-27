Deonna Purrazzo celebrates completing one year with IMPACT Wrestling 

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently took to Twitter to celebrate the first anniversary of her tenure with IMPACT Wrestling.

Purrazzo made her way to IMPACT Wrestling following her departure from WWE in April 2020. She was let go from Vince McMahon's promotion as part of the budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two months into her tenure with IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo captured the Knockouts Championship after defeating Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary 2020. She's currently in the midst of her second reign with the title.

Taking to Twitter, Purrazzo wrote that she's indebted to IMPACT Wrestling for embracing her with open arms and giving her the freedom to become what she wants to be. Purrazzo further stated that if her first year proved to be this successful, the second one promises to be even better.

"This year has been about growth and seizing opportunities. I’m forever in debt to @IMPACTWRESTLING for embracing who I am and inspiring who I want to become. If this year was any indication of what I’m capable of, we are all in for a hell of a year two, " tweeted Purrazzo

It's safe to say Deonna Purrazzo is the most consistent female performer in wrestling today, with hardly any of her matches turning out to be disappointing since last year.

What's next for Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling?

After successfully defending her title against reputed names like Jazz and Tenille Dashwood this year, Deonna Purrazzo is staring at her biggest challenge yet. Former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde returned to action after ten years and hasn't lost a step in the ring.

The two are currently embroiled in a feud that could see them clash at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds on June 12 or at Slammiversary on July 17.

What are your opinions regarding Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling career so far? Do you think WWE should have released her, given how gifted a performer she is? Sound off in the comments section below.