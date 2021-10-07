'More people for me to beat, after I kick Mickie's b***' - Deonna Purrazzo on possible free agents at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo will defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship against veteran pro wrestler Mickie James at Bound for Glory 2021. She recently chatted with Sportskeeda Wrestling and discussed the possibility of free agents showing up at the event.

According to Purrazzo, free agents are just more victims for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion to beat. That said, she admitted that she hopes that some interesting names do show up to shake up the roster in a pretty big way. You may check out the entire conversation by clicking on the link right below.

Deonna Purrazzo feels that free agents could renew themselves at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory

Deonna Purrazzo named Chelsea Green as one of the free agents who's made her way to IMPACT Wrestling:

"I would agree that being a free agent is cool and we've seen a bunch of cool people come into IMPACT Wrestling over the last couple of months. Chelsea Green is one of those people. We're bringing in a ton of free agents for our Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view. So, I think it's awesome.", said Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo loves the idea of free agents showing up at IMPACT Wrestling. But she also loves taking shots at her opponent. She did both during the interview:

"Giving them the opportunity at Bound for Glory, at our biggest event of the year to come in and make a statement is essential to any wrestler that wants to renew themselves and I got that opportunity at Slammiversary to win the Knockouts Championship for the first time and really solidify myself. So, it'll be interesting to see who shows up. Definitely. And I hope some people do, to shake up our Knockouts Division. More people for me to beat after I kick Mickie's b***.", said Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo and IMPACT Wrestling legend Mickie James clash on October 23rd.

