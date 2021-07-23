Deonna Purrazzo responds to Mickie James' invitation on IMPACT Wrestling

Wrestling legend Mickie James made her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary after IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated AEW's Thunder Rosa.

Mickie James offered Deonna Purrazzo a spot in the upcoming NWA Empower pay-per-view. The Virtuosa accused James of stealing her moment and asked James to leave the ring with her "trash bag." The comment enraged Mickie and she struck Deonna in the face.

On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James addressed the Slammiversary incident.

James offered Purrazzo another chance to accept her invite, but she got rebuffed again as Deonna declined once again.

Gail Kim walked out to the ring, revealing that it was her who asked Mickie James to invite the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion. Kim explained why The Virtuosa should accept the invitation as it would cement her legacy in IMPACT Wrestling as well as women's professional wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo eventually acquisced and shook hands with Mickie.

Will Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo clash at NWA Empower?

A potential match between a legend of the stature of Mickie James and arguably the most dominant woman in current times enters dream match territory. That is exactly what we might be seeing with NWA Empower on the horizon.

Mickie James is organizing an all-women's pay-per-view and a match against Purrazzo will be the sort of spectacle that will be perfect to highlight the historic event.

It should not be forgotten exactly how disrespectful Deonna Purrazzo has been towards Mickie James before accepting the offer. James will probably go back to those comments and that could be the foundation of a potential matchup between two icons of women's wrestling.

The trash bag line to Mickie James from Deonna Purrazzo. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/dU1DdcWxfY — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 18, 2021

Mickie James' last match was in January when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble. Her last singles match was a four minute loss to Zelina Vega in September 2020. Hopefully she can make a blockbuster in-ring return against the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

