Deonna Purrazzo makes bold claim ahead of Bound For Glory match against Kylie Rae

This year's Bound For Glory is gearing up to be a huge event that promises to deliver great matches, some of them being first-time encounters. One of the matches on the card features IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who will be defending the title against Kylie Rae.

Touted by IMPACT Wrestling as the biggest women's match of the year, Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship defense against Kylie Rae was made official after she successfully beat Rae's friend Susie at Victory Road.

I’m writing a symphony with screams of agony. History never forgets a true artist. #Virtuosa 👁 @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/fuRx9qaapy — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 7, 2020

The Virtuosa, as confident as ever, recently made a bold statement ahead of her highly-anticipated Bound For Glory match, claiming to be "the greatest female technical wrestler in the world." She also derided the No. 1 contender, Kylie Rae, by saying that she can't handle high-pressure situations:

"I am the greatest female technical wrestler in the world. I’ve proven this over and over since I came to IMPACT Wrestling by taking on and beating the best in the world. At Bound For Glory – on the biggest stage of the year - I’m going to underline that 2020 has been the year of The Virtuosa.

"The facts are Kylie Rae drops the ball when she’s put in high pressure situations; every pro-wrestling fan knows what I’m talking about. She is talented, she’s athletic and she’s earned this opportunity – but she’s weak. She falls apart when it matters the most."

Deonna Purrazzo also claimed that Bound For Glory will be "yet another high-profile failure" for Rae, and another successful title defense and victory for The Virtuosa.

Kylie Rae's response to Deonna Purrazzo's remarks

Deonna Purrazzo's challenger Kylie Rae was not one to sit back and digest the insults thrown towards her. She responded with a straightforward remark of her own:

"Deonna is great at playing minds games, but I’m great at kicking people in the face!"

Advertisement

Bound For Glory will be available on pay-per-view in North America on Saturday, October 24th, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and around the world digitally via FITE TV.