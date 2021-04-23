Deonna Purrazzo takes a dig at Tenille Dashwood ahead of IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has taken a massive shot at her Rebellion 2021 opponent, Tenille Dashwood. Purrazzo has stated that Dashwood doesn't seem like a wrestler if her social media posts are any indication.

Tenille Dashwood won the opportunity to challenge Deonna Purrazzo by coming on top in the multi-woman match at IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice 2021. She bettered Alisha Edwards, Havok, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Su Young.

Dashwood told Nash Sports Radio she's confident about winning the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship. In response, Purrazzo fired a shot on Twitter.

"I’m shocked she did media this morning. If you looked at most of her social media, you wouldn’t even know she was a wrestler," Purrazzo tweeted.

Apart from being a pro-wrestler, Tenille Dashwood is also a travel influencer. Most of her social media posts revolve around her latest trips and vacations.

Deonna Purrazzo aimed to take a shot at this side of Dashwood's life, and it's safe to say she was largely successful at it.

Dashwood is yet to respond to Purrazzo at the time of writing.

What else is on the IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 card?

Apart from the aforementioned clash, AEW Champion Kenny Omega will be squaring off against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match. The winner of the bout will walk out as the double champion.

Matt Cardona will also be in action, battling it out with his former tag team partner, Brian Myers. Plus, Trey Miguel and Sami Callihan will slug it out in a Last Man Standing match.

Check out the updated card for the show below:

*AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. IMPACT Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann - Title vs. Title.

*IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood.

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N' Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachelle Ellering.

*Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards.

*Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.

*Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.

