IMPACT Wrestling champion wants Chelsea Green to join the promotion

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo wants recently-released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to join IMPACT Wrestling.

Chelsea Green was among the many talents that WWE released earlier this month. Since her release, fans have been hoping to see her land a contract with a reputed promotion.

In an interview with talkSPORT, IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo stated that Green's release was different from her's, which came a year ago in 2020.

She added that she wants Green to find success in IMPACT Wrestling.

“I mean, especially Chelsea, but it’s kind of hard. Because when I was released last year, I was happy about it. I was kind of like ‘woohoo! Freedom! I get to be my own self.’ That’s not a lot of the cases this time around. Especially, Chelsea, it was more of a shock. So I’ve just kind of been like let the dust settle and then we’ll talk about it all. Obviously, IMPACT is where I want her to be and I want her to thrive and succeed," said Deonna Purrazzo.

The Knockouts Champion said that while she was optimistic about her chances in WWE, she had no qualms about her release and is happy in IMPACT Wrestling.

She believes IMPACT would love to bring in Green, just like the latter's husband, Matt Cardona, who joined the promotion after his WWE release in 2020.

"I think being so close and having the relationship we do, her seeing me thrive the last year too, is kind of a relief. Seeing her fiance Matt Cardona thrive in the last year is relieving, too. Because it’s like I thought I was going to be at this place, I thought it was going to be my forever home, but I’ll be okay no matter what. Been there, done that. I’m sure IMPACT would love to have her back. She’s a former Knockouts champion too,” Purrazzo added.

Chelsea Green had a two-year stint with IMPACT Wrestling before joining WWE

Chelsea Green has been an IMPACT Wrestling mainstay from 2016-2018, where she wrestled under the ring name Laurel Van Ness. She became the Knockouts Champion after defeating Rosemary in late 2017.

This b!tch was crazZzy pic.twitter.com/rR46UfFDvZ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 18, 2021

However, a few months later, in January 2018, Green left IMPACT Wrestling to join Lucha Underground and eventually WWE in August 2018.

