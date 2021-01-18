Reports: Details on Matt Cardona's current deal with IMPACT Wrestling

Last night at Hard To Kill, Matt Cardona, known to the WWE Universe as Zack Ryder, made his IMPACT Wrestling debut against Ace Austin.

The match ended with a disqualification and left Cardona standing tall in the ring after hitting Madman Fulton with his finisher, the Radio Silence (FKA the Rough Ryder). All of this occurred without Cardona signing a full-time contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, even though commentary and Cardona himself implied that he was there to stay with IMPACT, he is currently working with the company right now without a full-time deal.

Cardona had a short-term deal with AEW last summer, and a full-time contract was never agreed upon. It's a crime that a company hasn't put pen to paper with a talented man like Cardona already to lock him into a multi-year deal.

EXCLUSIVE: "My name is #AlwayzReady @TheMattCardona and I'm here at IMPACT - and you better believe I'm going to be hard to kill." #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/c5Bv2THEaf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

Matt Cardona will work this week's IMPACT Wrestling tapings without a full-time contract

For now, Cardona will continue to work with IMPACT Wrestling at their television tapings that will span for the next couple of months. Whether his performances over the next few days lead to a better deal for him with IMPACT or elsewhere in the future remains to be seen.

Cardona had a long career with WWE. As a former United States, Intercontinental, and multi-time Tag Team Champion, his resume speaks for himself.

His rise to popularity began with the show, "Z! True Long Island story". It was a weekly show on YouTube where Cardona grabbed the brass ring despite WWE's wishes, which led to his up and down career in the company.

What did you think of Cardona's IMPACT Wrestling debut last night? Do you hope to see him sign a full-time deal there? Or would you prefer he ends up somewhere else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.