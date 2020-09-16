Doc Gallows announces TalkNShopA-Mania 2

On the recent episode of Chris Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho, IMPACT Wrestling's Doc Gallows (fka Luke Gallows in WWE) announced the second edition of their highly controversial event, TalkNShopA-Mania. Gallows revealed that TalkNShopA-Mania 2 will take place later this year, on November 13.

"Friday, November 13, Talk N Shop A Mania 2. I'm announcing it live, on Talk Is Jericho. I'm coming for you 2 Badd, it ain't going to an Eye for an Eye, it's going to be a Ball for a Ball match. Bury me alive, I'm gonna rip your f*****g nutsack off"

What happened at TalkNShopA-Mania?

Billed as "the worst pay-per-view ever", TalkNShopA-Mania was a parody event, taking shots at several aspects of pro wrestling. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero dreamed up this weird idea and they managed to pulled it off. Some fans loved it, while others hated it for making a mockery of the business.

TalkNShopA-Mania took place on August 1 and was main-evented by Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows) and Chadd 2 Badd (Karl Anderson) in a "Boneryard Match", which was a parody of the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which also featured the two of them in side-roles.

Other matches that took place at TalkNShopA-Mania were the Social Distancing Battle Royal, which was won by Chico el Luchador, a Contract on a Tree match between Frankie Coverdale and “Nature Boy” Paul Lee, and others.

With the kind of craziness that was involved at the inaugural TalkNShopA-Mania, it is to be seen how do Gallows and Anderson take it to the next level with the second edition of the event.