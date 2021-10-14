Doc Gallows is confident we'll see AJ Styles in IMPACT Wrestling again before he retires (Exclusive)

AJ Styles was one of the many stars that helped put TNA/IMPACT Wrestling on the map as the face of the company. While he may be a part of WWE right now, his good friend Doc Gallows is confident that we'll see him in an IMPACT Wrestling ring before he calls it a day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Bound for Glory, Gallows teased some massive surprises at the pay-per-view as well. You can check out his thoughts on AJ Styles, Bound for Glory, and more in the interview linked below.

Will AJ Styles return to IMPACT Wrestling? Doc Gallows believes he will!

When asked if AJ Styles could potentially return to IMPACT Wrestling for a Hall of Fame induction, Gallows had this to say:

"I'll say this. I don't know what the schedule is or what kind of surprises IMPACT Wrestling has for the Hall of Fame or Bound for Glory but I would be very remiss if I didn't say that before AJ Styles hangs up his boots, I'm highly confident we'll see him in an IMPACT Wrestling ring one more time. A first ballot Hall of Famer for sure, whether it's now, or 10 years from now, or 20 years from now. We're going to make Allen do our induction speech, so we know he'll be there for that," said Gallows.

But AJ Styles or not, Gallows believes that Bound For Glory will be full of big surprises:

"I have no doubt that there will be massive surprises at Bound For Glory. I keep saying this but it's a really exciting time to be a pro wrestler, but even more so to be a professional wrestling fan and an IMPACT Wrestling fan," said Gallows.

We don't yet know if AJ Styles will ever go into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, but congratulations to Awesome Kong for being this year's inductee!

