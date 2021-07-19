Don Callis provides update on Kenny Omega after IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary main event

Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan put on a hellacious match at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary. The match was brutal as both men pulled out all the stops to punish each other. Thumbtacks, trash cans, stop signs, steel chairs, barbed wire, tables, pizza cutters... we saw everything. Both men were bloodied at the end.

Kenny Omega won the match but sustained a bunch of battle scars at Slammiversary. Don Callis, his manager, addressed Omega's injuries in a video released on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter handle. He followed up with threats of suing the company and demanded a doctor for Omega immediately.

"Is everyone happy? The greatest wrestler in the history of wrestling industry bled buckets. He's probably going to need a transfusion. This is not what I had in mind when we came over to take over IMPACT Wrestling and take the title. His elbow is probably dislocated, his shoulder is swelling up at the back and he's going to need stitches. There are a few other things we don't even know about. Is there a doctor around here? Are you so petty, IMPACT Wrestling that you won't even provide medical attention to YOUR world champion? I am very concerned right now with my family because I have not seen him like this before. Get a doctor here you pieces of garbage. We are going to sue everybody... Sick sons of b**ches," Don Callis stormed.

EXCLUSIVE: "I am very concerned right now with my family because I have never seen him like this before." @TheDonCallis was worried for a bloody @KennyOmegamanX after #Slammiversary. pic.twitter.com/XDjhRHr3PN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2021

Jay White stared down Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary

Jay White interrupted The Elite

At the end of Slammiversary, Jay White made his way to the ring as The Elite were celebrating Kenny's win. Jay White and Kenny Omega have a history from their time in Japan when Switchblade betrayed Kenny Omega to form his own faction.

WHAT IS JAY WHITE DOING AT SLAMMIVERSARY? #njpw https://t.co/pBppTCNPVN — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 18, 2021

White's appearance at Slammiversary got the wrestling community talking as a potential Bullet Club vs Elite angle is mouthwatering. Not to forget, FinJuice attacked Switchblade as well right as Slammiversary went off air, so that's another angle to look out for.

IMPACT Wrestling's next episode is an absolute must-watch.

After Omega’s win over Sami Callihan last night at Slammiversary, NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White made an appearance in-ring



Was then attacked by FinJuice off air in which he connected with a Switchblade on Robinson before escaping the ring pic.twitter.com/cpJoq1jJeU — OT/OB (@OTOBHTX) July 18, 2021

