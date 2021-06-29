Eddie Edwards reveals why he challenged NJPW legend to a match on IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has heaped praise on NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima, stating that he's one of the greatest.

Last week, the duo of Eddie Kingston and Satoshi Kojima unsuccessfully challenged Violent By Design's Joe Doering and Deaner for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Following the defeat, Edwards requested Kojima for a singles match before the NJPW legend departs for Japan.

A fan recently asked Eddie Edwards as to why he wanted a match against the NJPW legend.

IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards quickly responded to the fan's tweet, stating that Kojima is one of the best to step foot in this business. He further added that he wants to test his skills against a guy of his stature:

"Cuz he’s one of the greatest ever and I want to test myself against someone of his caliber. He’s also someone i truly respect and admire. That would be the why. It was also put together during our post tag title match convo which happened to be caught on camera #IMPACTonAXSTV," Eddie Edwards tweeted.

Cuz he’s one of the greatest ever and I want to test myself against someone of his caliber. He’s also someone i truly respect and admire

That would be the why

It was also put together during our post tag title match convo which happened to be caught on camera #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/eYj6AhIvMw — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) June 28, 2021

For Eddie Edwards, this match is about respect. Fans will be in for a treat this week as they watch these men deliver a breathtaking performance.

W. Morrisey could attack Eddie Edwards this week

Last week, W. Morrisey interrupted a backstage segment between Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima. The former WWE superstar mocked the babyface team by calling them a 'bunch of frauds.'

Based on his claims, it could be possible that he could attack both men after their bout this week on IMPACT Wrestling. This would kickstart a feud between W. Morrisey and Eddie Edwards, possibly leading to a match at Slammiversary, which takes place on July 17th.

W. Morrisey has displayed an incredibly villainous character since coming to IMPACT Wrestling. His feud with a pure babyface like Eddie Edwards would only elevate his status as the company's top guy.

Are you excited about the upcoming match between Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards? Do you think W. Morrisey will make his presence felt during their match? Sound off in the comment section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Vishal Kataria