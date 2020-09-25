Enzo Amore to work with Gallows and Anderson outside WWE

Gallows and Anderson are now all set to enter the cartoon business. In a report from Fightful, it has been revealed that Enzo Amore, along with Gallows, Anderson, and Rocky Romero are not partnering up with adult film star Lisa Ann for a new animated series.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released from WWE along with a host of other Superstars from the company in the middle of the pandemic in mid-April. Along with them, top stars such as Rusev and Kurt Angle were also released. The release of Anderson and Gallows came after Paul Heyman had already told them that they were top stars in WWE, something that Anderson has called out numerously since then. AJ Styles' anger with Paul Heyman has also been noted, with Styles calling out Heyman for releasing his friends, and being the one to add their names to the chopping block.

Enzo Amore was released far earlier by WWE and has seemingly not been on the best terms with most people in the industry since then.

Since then, Anderson and Gallows have joined IMPACT Wrestling and are becoming a major part of the proceedings there.

Readers can also check out Enzo Amore's interview with Sportskeeda here.

Gallows and Anderson working with Enzo Amore for an animated series outside WWE

In the press release reported by Fightful, it was revealed that Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rocky Romery, and Enzo Amore were working with Lisa Ann. They are set to partner with a nextgen animation studio to produce an animated series that is going to be distributed over socal media. It was described as a combination between South Park and WWE.

Advertisement

You can check out an excerpt of the press release below.

“Big LG” Doc Gallows, “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, Rocky Romero, nZo (fka Enzo Amore) and Lisa Ann partnered with nextgen animation studio Toonstar to produce a first of its kind multi-platform animated series that will be distributed across social media. The Gimmicks is a series that is best described as South Park meets WWE. Three washed up wrestlers court a controversial rookie into their crew to regain relevance and make it back to the main event, all the while attempting to elude the overly-amped up CEO of Ultra-Unsafe Wrestling Entertainment.

Gallows, Anderson and Romero host the incredibly successful #worstpodcastever, Talk’n Shop. In a joint statement, the guys said that they are “excited to join forces with the folks at Toonstar to launch The Gimmicks, and offer this unique, comedic and unfiltered inside-look at wrestling. It’s something you have never seen before.” The sequel to their pay-per-view event Talk’n Shop a-Mania 2 is coming this November and will feature part of The Gimmicks Season 1 finale.