"I don’t think they want to have me back" - Eric Young on a potential WWE return; says the company can't afford him

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young said he's open to returning to the company for a one-night-only deal, but he doesn't think they can afford him anymore.

The Merchant of Mayhem was released from contract on April 15th, 2020, alongside numerous other stars due to budget cuts. He was the leader of a group known as SAnitY, which included former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H alongside Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. He is currently competing in IMPACT Wrestling, where he leads another heel group called Violent By Design.

While speaking to Lucas Charpiot for VL Media, Eric Young stated that there are a lot of people he would like to work with in the WWE, but the company isn't interested in bringing him in and, and they wouldn't be able to afford him.

"I’m always interested in making money. But, I don’t think they want to have me back though. This is unfortunately the truth. Besides, my price would be too high, they wouldn’t be able to afford it. Obviously, there are a lot of wrestlers at WWE that I would like to work with. For example, Seth Rollins, with whom I had the chance to work when he was still very young. I worked with him ten or twelve years ago on an independent show in Iowa. There are so many talented people on the WWE side. I would jump at the chance, but I don't think they can offer me a deal that meets my expectations," said Young.

SAnitY made their main roster debut on SmackDown in June 2018 as they defeated the Usos in tag team action. It should be noted that Nikki Cross (now known as Nikki A.S.H.) did not make the jump to the main roster.

Eric Young opens up about the similarities between Violent by Design and SAnitY

The majority of SAnitY's run took place in NXT, as they were separated on the main roster. Eric Young didn't have a successful run as a singles competitor, but was the leader of the group and played an important hand in making it popular among fans. Violent by Design is also led by Young, and the faction has been a staple of IMPACT since late 2020.

When asked about the similarities between the two factions, the former IMPACT World Champion said they're very similar.

"I think they're very similar. Part of this similarity lies in the fact that both clans are inclusive. I impose absolutely nothing on others. Although I am the originator of the clan's name, Violent by Design is mainly the result of a collective effort between Scott D'Amore, Eric Tompkins (IMPACT Wrestling's production manager) and Joe Doering since at the time, Cody (Deaner) was not part of the clan. In the clan, I am the experienced wrestler and most of the time, it is me who makes the decisions," said Young.

While Eric Young's stint in WWE did not last long, it will be interesting to see if the former SAnitY leader is offered another run with the company.

