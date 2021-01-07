Reports: Update on Ethan Page's IMPACT Wrestling situation

Many fans were shocked last night when they tuned into IMPACT Wrestling and saw "All Ego" Ethan Page and The Karate Man standing face to face talking to one another. Even more of them were stunned when IMPACT officially announced that Page would go one on one with The Karate Man at Hard To Kill on January 16.

It has been common knowledge that Page's contract with IMPACT expired at the end of 2020. So not only does this match sound crazy regardless of contract, how exactly is this match happening when Page is no longer with the company? Did he sign a new deal?

Well, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, nothing has changed on the contract front when it comes to Page and IMPACT Wrestling. His contract did indeed expire, and the two sides could not come to terms on a new deal. So what exactly is going on?

Sapp reports that the match fans will see between Page and The Karate Man was actually filmed all the way back in November. So the company has had this match in the can for a while, waiting to use it.

It's also reported that Hard To Kill won't be a live show as most of the pay-per-view will be taped when the talent return to Nashville for the next set of tapings between now and January 16.

Hard To Kill could be Ethan Page's final appearance in IMPACT Wrestling

However, Page and IMPACT figured out how to do this match so it seems that it will be the final time we see him in the company for the foreseeable future. You have to believe AEW, WWE, and other companies will be interested in Page and his services in 2021.

Real talk ... you guys think @The_KarateMan is getting a better PPV payday than me??? pic.twitter.com/QAjrhQDQWx — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 6, 2021

Are you disappointed that Page didn't sign a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling? Where do you hope to see him show up? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.